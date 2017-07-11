Style Scenario: Vacation in the Mountains

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Over the next several weeks we’ll be tackling some vacation based Style Scenarios, whether that vacation takes you out to the beach, into the mountains, or cruising the desert. Travel season is upon us, so we’re making some suggestions on how to spend some down time feeling comfortable while looking good. Next trip on our list is to the mountains, where the days are warm (but not hot) and the nights are cool.

The Shirt: National Park Tee – $24.98 ($32). Obviously, you can wear any old t-shirt while vacationing in the mountains, but why not throw in something that might be a conversation starter? Huckberry and HOMAGE have collaborated on a great selection of American made shirts, yes, paying homage, to our great parks. Be sure to also check your local thrift stores for cheaper second hand options.

The Sweater: Old Navy Ombre Shawl Collar Cardigan – $13.98 ($49.94). A good, inexpensive layer for cool mornings with coffee on the cabin porch, or around the fire at night.

The Pants: Levi’s Men’s 514 Straight Fit Stretch Jeans in Ship Yard – $27.99 – $69.50. When vacationing in the mountains, you’ll want items that transition easily from day to night. With their straight fit and 99% Cotton, 1% Elastane, these jeans offer ease of movement for a daytime hike, and will be comfortable for sitting in front of the fire when the evening cools off. The darker color will hide most stains, and at that price you won’t mind if they get a little dirty.

The Belt: J. Crew Braided Web Belt – $20.99 w/ YESPLEASE ($30). Summery, but not a ribbon belt. Color without going over the top too.

The Watch: Casio Diver – $50ish. Yep, this one again. Why? Because, it’s a great option for your mountain escape. With its 200m water resistance, and resin band, it’s hardy enough to withstand a dip in the lake, or some good ol’ wood chopping.

The Sunglasses: Kankan Polarized Sport Sunglasses in Gunmetal – $13.99. Super cheap yet still polarized. So the glare off the mountain lakes/rivers won’t wreck your eyes. No need to take your $100+ sunglasses to the mountains, only to drop them in the river or step on them while playing woodland bocce ball.

The Socks: DANISH ENDURANCE Merino Wool Hiking & Trekking Socks – $12.99. Lightweight merino is perfect for a summer excursion to higher elevations. Terrific reviews too.

The Shoes: Woolrich Packer – $157.99 ($225.00). Comfortable and sturdy footwear is essential in the mountains. You’ll want a pair of boots that you can wear all day, hiking or lounging, that will keep your feet covered from the elements and your ankles stable while hopping over logs and rocks. Note that while some Woolrich boots are made in the USA (like the Yankee), these are not. Still a nice, supportive boot that won’t weigh you down like massive backpacking boots.

The Hat: Lands’ End Men’s 100 Fleece Hat – $14. The nights get cool in the mountains, might want to keep your noggin warm.

The Portable Grill: Coleman Road Trip Propane Portable Grill LXE – $135. The whole point of vacationing in the mountains is to be outside enjoying them, right? Even if your cabin/yurt/lodge offers an indoor cooking area, with it’s handle, wheels, and collapsible stand, this portable grill makes it easy to get outdoors and take in the scenery with your friends and family. Remember to pick up a couple 16.4 oz propane tanks to go with it. Of course, cooking over a real fire would be more authentic, but in some areas campfires are a no-go in the summer due to wildfire risk.