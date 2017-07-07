Pool toys, Fireworks Traditions, & The Rock’s Next Flick

THIS, EXACTLY:

(thank you)

DOSSIER UPDATE: This will come as a surprise to no one, but it is interesting who didn’t get hauled in. Yet.

RED RIDING HOOD NOT INCLUDED: These are not the wolves you are thinking about.

THE DARK AGES ARE MAKING A COMEBACK. Here’s your latest evidence.



OH COME ON! I mean, seriously, can we all at least agree that this guy is just a particularly awful person? This is pretty obvious, right? And it’s not about party affiliation – it’s a power thing. Editor’s Note: An unintended consequence of term limits. When you reach the end, you might not just give a damn anymore. Because, well… eh. (He can run again, it just can’t be for a 3rd term in a row.)

EXPECTATIONS MATTER: Like, when for instance, you hear the term Ghost Dolphin and get really excited for but a moment. I mean still, that’s cool and everything. It’s just…

CUE HAUNTING THEME…

THERE ARE TWO KINDS OF PEOPLE IN THIS WORLD*: Nobody is poking fun at these two anymore. Carefully considered placement is an essential element to this particular story.

DOSSIER UPDATE #2: One of the worst people in the world just can’t STFU. This is either going to get him in real trouble or work out in his favor.

BLINDERS: Chances are you are wearing them even when you don’t think you are. This might qualify as well.

YOU CALL THAT A WINTER WELCOME? Looks like I might need to find a new favorite Holiday beer. Because bollocks.

PUTTIN’ ON THE RITZ?

Eric H sent along a couple really terrific links this week. Never mind my comments. Really. Just click through.

THERE COMES A DAY…when you realize that you should never complain about where you work ever again. Also, I need to get some of that honey. For scientific purposes, naturally.

FIRE IN THE SKY: A Greek religious tradition carried out on Holy Sunday. This is fairly amazing to see.

INCOMING!

At first I was like, “Really? Why’s they have to go remake that one?” But then I realized it was The Rock and all my fucks up and flew away.

*Those who don’t own swords, and those that do. These are there stories. (hit the music.)

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly.