New UNIQLO Fall Arrivals, Ledbury Oxfords, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Not a sale, yet, but UNIQLO stuff is pretty affordable as it is. Plus, many of us look forward to the release of their ultra thin, yet still plenty strong Merino Wool V-necks. The single breasted mac is coming in four different colors this season too.

Dammit Ledbury. This sale is killing my checkbook. They just added a bunch of their oxfords to this summer sale, and, there’s still stock on their mid-spread dress shirts. Yes, a hundred bucks for a shirt is spendy. But boy howdy are they nice. More on Ledbury can be found here.

It’s a huge summer clearance event. Or, events? They’re broken up by category, but there is a lot of stock in there. Plenty of Made in the USA goods too, like all their Taylor Stitch stuff.

To say that today’s deal, in J. Crew’s 5-days of deals, is less than extensive in terms of products covered, would be an understatement. But just because there’s not a ton of goods getting the 50% off discount doesn’t mean there isn’t a few worthwhile picks in there. Looks like J. Crew’s cashmere is back on the up and up? Reviews are positive for their lightweight sweaters. Code THURSDAY is also good for 40% off the sale section.

Yes, it’s a quartz, but the price is right and according to Maratac, the seconds hand sweeps like an automatic (every 1/4 of a second, instead of the somewhat clunky one second tic-tock that many other quartz watches have). Swiss quartz movement. Domed sapphire crystal. 39mm in diameter.

Also worth a mention: