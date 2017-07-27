New UNIQLO Fall Arrivals, Ledbury Oxfords, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
UNIQLO: New Fall Arrivals
- Extra Fine Merino V-Neck – $39.90
- Extra Fine Merino Crew Neck – $39.90
- Single Breasted Mac – $129.90
- Cotton Cashmere Cable Crew – $29.90
Not a sale, yet, but UNIQLO stuff is pretty affordable as it is. Plus, many of us look forward to the release of their ultra thin, yet still plenty strong Merino Wool V-necks. The single breasted mac is coming in four different colors this season too.
Ledbury: Even More New Summer Sale Additions
- White Fine Twill Mid-Spread w/ Pocket – $99 ($145)
- Blue Fine Twill Mid-Spread w/ Pocket – $99 ($145)
- Royal Blue Gingham Mid-Spread – $75 ($145)
- Mayfield Oxfords (multiple color options) – $99 ($145)
Dammit Ledbury. This sale is killing my checkbook. They just added a bunch of their oxfords to this summer sale, and, there’s still stock on their mid-spread dress shirts. Yes, a hundred bucks for a shirt is spendy. But boy howdy are they nice. More on Ledbury can be found here.
Huckberry: Clearance Gear, Outerwear, Apparel, Etc.
- Taylor Stitch Blanket Lined Barn Jacket – $199.98 ($248)
- Hugh & Crye L’Enfant Blazer in Grey Herringbone – $165.98 ($275)
- Taylor Stitch Maratime Submariner Jacket in Lambswool – $158.98 ($248)
- Vasque Sundowner GTX in Hawthorne – $127.98 ($219)
- Filson Made in the USA Day Pack in Whiskey or Otter Green – $99.98 ($120)
- Standard Issue Instruments Pilot Mission Timer – $149.98 ($250)
- Pacifico Optical Blair in Whisky Havana – $119.98 ($158)
- Flint and Tinder Slub Henley in Vintage Navy – $44.98 ($58)
It’s a huge summer clearance event. Or, events? They’re broken up by category, but there is a lot of stock in there. Plenty of Made in the USA goods too, like all their Taylor Stitch stuff.
J. Crew: 50% off “Summer Ready Picks” w/ THURSDAY
- Lightweight Italian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater – $99 ($198)
- Lightweight Italian Cashmere Cardigan – $130 ($260)
- Pima Cotton Short-Sleeve Sweater-Polo in White – $37.50 ($75)
- Ludlow Sportcoat in Engineer-Striped Cotton – $59.99 FINAL ($228)
To say that today’s deal, in J. Crew’s 5-days of deals, is less than extensive in terms of products covered, would be an understatement. But just because there’s not a ton of goods getting the 50% off discount doesn’t mean there isn’t a few worthwhile picks in there. Looks like J. Crew’s cashmere is back on the up and up? Reviews are positive for their lightweight sweaters. Code THURSDAY is also good for 40% off the sale section.
Maratac: Mid Sized Quartz Pilot Watch Sale – $149 ($219)
Yes, it’s a quartz, but the price is right and according to Maratac, the seconds hand sweeps like an automatic (every 1/4 of a second, instead of the somewhat clunky one second tic-tock that many other quartz watches have). Swiss quartz movement. Domed sapphire crystal. 39mm in diameter.
Also worth a mention:
- Nordstrom: Their anniversary sale is still rolling along. Extensive list of picks is here.
- Club Monaco: Extra 30% off sale items (no code needed).
- Bonobos: Extra 40% off final sale w/ DOGDAYS. Quick picks are here.
- Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off sale items w/ SALEON