Monday Sales Tripod – Waxed USA Weekenders, Rapid Movement Denim, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

It’s across all four brands, so usual exclusions apply (BR picks, GAP leather accessories, etc.) but the free shipping at twenty five bucks is quite a nice little extra incentive. Rapid movement denim (at post time, Zeus knows this can change at any given moment) IS up for the discount, but their new rapid movement chinos appear not to be?

Bespoke Post is more than just their monthly box-of-awesome service. They’ve got a pretty well curated store too. And? Well, like any other online retailer, they do sales. Of particular note is that Made in the USA Blue Claw waxed canvas weekender. That’s a mighty fine price for a Blue Claw bag. Looks like you have to be a member/signed up to access the sale though?

I put Billy Reid and Todd Snyder kinda in the same ballpark (you, perhaps don’t). Both are American men who have a thing for good looking, well made basics, but also do more suited up styles as well. Also, they ain’t cheap. Even when on sale. As you can clearly see above. Code expires today, 7/31.

