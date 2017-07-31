Monday Sales Tripod – Waxed USA Weekenders, Rapid Movement Denim, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. BR/GAP/Old Navy: 40% off w/ HOT
- BR Lightweight Light Blue Blazer in Slim or Standard – $118.80 ($198)
- GAP Lightweight Slim Fit Performance Khakis in Slim or Straight – $41.97 ($69.95)
- Rapid Movement Denim (multiple fits/washes) – $70.80 ($118)
- B.R. Slim Fit Performance Blazer – $136.80 ($228)
- Slim Luxury-Touch Mix-Texture Polo – $29.70 ($49.50)
- Old Navy Slim Ultimate Built-In Flex Lightweight Khakis for Men – $23.40 ($39.94)
- B.R. Orman Leather Chukka Boot with Vibram Sole – $100.80 ($168)
- B.R. Water-Repellant Mac Jacket – $136.80 ($228)
It’s across all four brands, so usual exclusions apply (BR picks, GAP leather accessories, etc.) but the free shipping at twenty five bucks is quite a nice little extra incentive. Rapid movement denim (at post time, Zeus knows this can change at any given moment) IS up for the discount, but their new rapid movement chinos appear not to be?
#2. Bespoke Post: Summer Clearance Event
- Made in the USA Blue Claw Waxed Canvas Weekender – $158 ($295)
- Made in the USA Faribault Wool Throw – $75 ($90)
- Made in the USA “FairEnds” Twill Cap in Olive, Navy, or Beach Olive – $24 ($48)
- Golden Bear Sportswear Melton Wool Varsity Jacket – $155 ($350)
- Viski Crystal Bordeaux Decanter and Glass Set – $64 ($80)
- Jack Mason Brown Leather Card Case, Selvedge Denim – $34 ($75)
Bespoke Post is more than just their monthly box-of-awesome service. They’ve got a pretty well curated store too. And? Well, like any other online retailer, they do sales. Of particular note is that Made in the USA Blue Claw waxed canvas weekender. That’s a mighty fine price for a Blue Claw bag. Looks like you have to be a member/signed up to access the sale though?
#3. Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off Sale Items w/ SUNSHINE
- Classic Henley in Grey Heather, Oatmeal, or Charcoal – $47.20 ($125)
- Satin Racing Jacket – $199.20 ($498)
- Slub Pocket Polo in Ox Grey or Cape Verde – $47.20 ($88)
- Italian Linen Shawl Collar Cardigan – $167.20 ($298)
- Leather Racing Jacket in Chamois – $671.20 ($1198)
I put Billy Reid and Todd Snyder kinda in the same ballpark (you, perhaps don’t). Both are American men who have a thing for good looking, well made basics, but also do more suited up styles as well. Also, they ain’t cheap. Even when on sale. As you can clearly see above. Code expires today, 7/31.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Nordstrom: Their Anniversary sale comes to a close on Saturday. Picks here.
- Ledbury: Take an extra 20% off sale orders of $145+ w/ EXTRA20
- Allen Edmonds: Their Summer Clearance event is still running.
- Lands’ End: 30% off w/ WATERMELON and 7139
- J. Crew: extra 50% off sale items w/ YAYSALE but boy is the sale section picked over right now. Code runs through 8/7, so, maybe expect an injection of fresh stock as the days wear on?