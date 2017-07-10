Monday Sales Tripod – Shoe Trees Sale, Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Big thanks to everyone who sent in the heads up about how the new online 2nds portal seems to not have the best pricing as of right now. For example, clearance 1sts on Warwicks are going for $249. 2nds? $299. So, that doesn’t make much sense. But when it comes to 2nds, wait for a big weekend sale, and you’re sure to get something for a steal. Meanwhile, over at Woodlore (the Allen Edmonds owned cedar company), they’re celebrating their 30th anniversary with 30% off just about everything. Not a bad time to stock up on USA made shoe trees.

And it can be used on full price stuff too. Not just the sale section. Might not be a bad time to stock up on favorites before the Walmart sale becomes final. (Or is it done already?) Honest question for you guys… is it time to set Bonobos to the side for a while? Or is the social media blowback… over blown? Are you done with Bonobos from here on out?

Will you still shop at Bonobos once Wal Mart buys them? Yes. As long as the fit, style, and quality doesn't change.

Nope. I'm done with em'.

They're already pretty spendy, so, I don't shop there much.

I like turtles. View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Yes, the quality of the Stafford boots (Deacon and Gunner) has reportedly dropped off since they switched the countries of origin from Bangladesh to India… but we’re talking about a $35 boot with the code. I mean… tough to complain at that price, no?

Also worth a mention on a Monday