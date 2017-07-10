Monday Sales Tripod – Shoe Trees Sale, Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Allen Edmonds: Summer Clearance + 30% off Woodlore
- Warwick Single Monk Strap – $247 ($395)
- Exchange Place Cap Toes – $247 ($395)
- Neumok 2.0 Wingtips – $177 ($295)
- Cheetah Suede Sneakers – $97 ($245) made in the D.R.
- Dundee 2.0 Suede Chukkas – $247 ($395)
- Woodlore Men’s Combination Cedar Shoe Tree – $17.47 ($24.95)
- Woodlore Professional-Style Cedar Shoe Valet with Starter Kit – $55.97 ($79.95)
- Men’s Ultra Shoe Tree – $24.47 ($34.95)
Big thanks to everyone who sent in the heads up about how the new online 2nds portal seems to not have the best pricing as of right now. For example, clearance 1sts on Warwicks are going for $249. 2nds? $299. So, that doesn’t make much sense. But when it comes to 2nds, wait for a big weekend sale, and you’re sure to get something for a steal. Meanwhile, over at Woodlore (the Allen Edmonds owned cedar company), they’re celebrating their 30th anniversary with 30% off just about everything. Not a bad time to stock up on USA made shoe trees.
#2. Bonobos: 25% off $175+ w/ REALDEAL
- The Jetsetter Wool Blazer – $300 ($400)
- The Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer – $300 ($400) multiple colors
- The Jetsetter Jean (92% cotton, 6% poly, 2% elastane) – $133.50 ($178)
- Two Pairs of Summerweight Stretch Chinos – $147 ($196)
And it can be used on full price stuff too. Not just the sale section. Might not be a bad time to stock up on favorites before the Walmart sale becomes final. (Or is it done already?) Honest question for you guys… is it time to set Bonobos to the side for a while? Or is the social media blowback… over blown? Are you done with Bonobos from here on out?
#3. JC Penney: 30% off w/ 24FORYOU
- Stafford Travel Wool Blend Stretch Suit Separates – $111.99 ($160)
- Stafford Gunner Cap Toe or Deacon Wingtip Boot – $34.99 ($49.99)
- Stafford Seersucker Blue White Suit Separates – $90.99 ($129.99)
- Stafford Linen Cotton Grey Sport Coat – $41.99 ($59.99)
Yes, the quality of the Stafford boots (Deacon and Gunner) has reportedly dropped off since they switched the countries of origin from Bangladesh to India… but we’re talking about a $35 boot with the code. I mean… tough to complain at that price, no?
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Amazon: Prime day starts tonight at 9pm ET. We’ll get a list of picks up for men’s style (watches, shoes, etc…) as soon as we can post launch.
- Lands’ End: 40% off regular priced items w/ BEACH40 & 8596
- UNIQLO: They’ve launched a summer clearance event.
- J. Crew Factory: Extra 40% off + free shipping w/ HEATWAVE