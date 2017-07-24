Monday Sales Tripod – Ledbury White & Blue Shirts, JCF Clearance Blowout, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Their mid-spread dress shirts didn’t make it into the Nordstrom sale, but, somehow and someway they’ve made it into the Ledbury summer clearance. Is $99 a crap-ton for a shirt? YES. Are they awesome? YES. See last week’s Reader Appreciation Week giveaway. There’s plenty more in their sale section, but the fact that white and light blue mid-spread collar shirts made it in is absolutely worth a mention.

Feels like a true end of season clearance here, so plenty of deals to be had. Big fan of the slub linen blazer as a stand alone sportcoat, and that chino option should do fine on it’s own too. Meanwhile, those oxford cloth pants are an absolute steal at that price. Plenty of time left to wear em’ too.

Just a heads up guys. Looks like stock in sizes for some items is in flux. Meaning… if it appeared to be sold out a day or two ago, it might be worth checking back in. (I was able to score that previously sold out cotton/wool blend “Good Man Brand” knit sportcoat in the top left for myself by checking back in, and sizes were back. At that time.) Full picks for the sale can be found here.

Top of the line shoe trees for the price of basic entry level pairs? That’s a no brainer if you’re a shoe hog. There is one catch. You do get dinged for shipping, so, it’s not quite as awesome of a deal as you might think. Still, not bad if you’re in need of some new shoe trees and want some cedar Cadillacs.

Also worth a mention on a Monday