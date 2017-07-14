Flip Flop Hate, Bass Face, & Are you a “Vacation Dad?”

PERSPECTIVE: Where’s Walter?

(thank you)

Hawaii 1924. As the original post says, that is some “Jurassic sized foliage.” Indeed.

AND NOW, A WORD FROM OUR SPONSOR: OK, I lied. We don’t have a Dossier sponsor. Why doesn’t the Weekend Dossier have a sponsor? Excellent query. I’ll ask my editor. Speaking of which, Mister Joe himself passed along a couple Dossier worthy stories.

NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT: This. Is. Cray.

LIFE FINDS A WAY: Resilience, IRL.

NO, NOPE, NYET, NEIN, NON, UH-UH…and also, fuck this. Just stop. Stop with the remakes and the reboots and the “everything old is new again.” Because it’s not.

WINNING: This guy right here. Then there’s this.

BEGUILING:

(thank you)

I am such a sucker for this kind of photography. It’s called Tintype and you can read more about it here. And I don’t want to hear about an Instagram filter because, sigh.

DAMN NATURE! I may have thrown up a little bit when I got to the “three feet wide” part. And don’t even think about a Google Image Search on these beasties. You have been warned. Having whined like a snot nosed little bitch, I will say this: it’s all interesting as can be. So there’s that.

BUT WAIT! THERE’S MORE! They had me at “alien desert crustacean.”

PERSPECTIVE: Imagine swimming in the sea with a whole bunch of these guys. Because…

THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS: I don’t even have the energy to make like a smart ass. This is just depressing.

BUSTER KEATON RIDES THE WIND…

(thank you)

…and it is oddly soothing.

LUMPY SPACE PRINCESS RETURNS! Hopefully. I mean, even if she doesn’t, this is squee worthy.

HEALTH CARE: A take on what actually works (and what doesn’t) from three people who are in a position to know.

DON’T BE LIKE THAT GUY: Unless you figure out a way to get it filmed. Otherwise, boo. Also, what the actual Grand Theft Auto, dude?

MEANWHILE…in the desert. In the middle of Arizona. They plot to take back the planet. And there are more than 12 of them.

FLOATING: I love this work from John Bridges.

(thank you)

YASSSS! Dossier Senior VP of outsourced content steps up with a full-on bonus selection of clickables this week. Thanks Eric!

STORIES: They continue to evolve. As in, how we tell them. Or, in this case, share them. Allow yourself some time for this. B ookmark it. Whatever. Because it is every bit as absorbing as Eric described. And then you can hop over here to read a review that is fairly meta in nature but equally engaging.

SOMEONE GRAB A PAPER BAG, STAT: There’s a little seasonal hyperventilating going on over here. You either are totally on board with this or you really haven’t ever given it much thought.

NICE LUCK IF YOU CAN GET IT: I hope she doesn’t take the advice of the doofus who wrote this article.

NO, NOPE, NYET, NEIN, NON, UH-UH REDUX: Oh FFS, knock it off.

AURAL VISUAL OPTIMAL DELIGHTS: Sister Act, now with Bass Face. | Fresh tracks from our favorite Scottish Gremlins | As long as people continue to make things like this, the world will be a better place. | Fashion flashbacks via your earbuds.

GO ASK ALICE…

(thank you)

YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED: #buttholegate. Involving a vegan cafe, reasonable expectations, and social media.

THAT MOMENT YOU REALIZE…this is about you. Not you, necessarily. But I’m guilty. It happens. I’m sorry. It’s not you it’s me.

INTERNET TROLLS: Without the internet. But, basically, it’s how I imagine them anyway. Editor’s Note: This makes my soul hurt. But good on’ the Minneola Superhero for getting back out there and making the world a better place.

THE OPPOSITE OF INTERNET TROLLS: This guy. This guy is pretty freakin’ rad. More of this please. Editor’s Note II: My faith in humanity has been restored. For now.

DON’T BE LIKE THAT GUY ROUND 2: The goop is nothing compared to the shame. So much shame.

INCOMING!

