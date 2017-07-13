Cheap Summerweight Chinos, Watches Galore, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Amazon’s Prime Day might have wrapped up, but the Amazon project East Dane is still running a sale. Extra 25% off everything in the sale section. And speaking of Prime, if you have Prime? Everything from East Dane ships just as fast and free. 3-day shipping for those who don’t have Prime. Just a heads up that for the Ray-Bans, only the black/green square aviators are polarized. The other pairs on non. Code expires today, 7/13/17.

Summer = the water’s calling. And there’s hardly a better, more dependable, great looking and feeling, affordable pair of divers on the market. Both of these come with the new hacking and hand winding movement. Nice build quality. Doesn’t feel flimsy at all. 41.5mm case diameter. Full review here. That code drops them to, at least what appears to be at post time, the cheapest you can find em’ anywhere.

The brand is called “Triple Aught Design,” and these things look terrific. 73% poly / 27% wool and naturally odor resistant. Low profile seams. If you’re more the basic rugged type (or dress that way when casual/outdoors) and still want something made in the USA and slim fitting, these are certainly worth a shot. It’s like a tactleneck, minus the turtle.

One of the better clearance events in JCF’s recent history. Usually their clearance section is really picked over. But thankfully they’ve just injected some summer stock, and the prices aren’t half bad. Big fan of their summer weight chinos and oxford cloth pants. and that Thompson chino suit jacked? Could make for a nice stand-alone sportcoat.

Couple of super simple, yet still striking watches, that are currently up for purchase on Massdrop. The Hamilton Intra Matic is a bit of a legend. Beautiful, simple, but not boring. Massdrop has six different options to pick from there (2x 38mm, 4x 42mm) and thus, the price can change depending on what you’re picking out. Swiss automatic movement for the Hamilton. Note that depending on the model, you could actually get it cheaper, and now have the risk of final sale/no returns that comes along with Massdrop buys. Also, it appears that there’s no warranty with these things? Strange. Meanwhile, the Kent Wang, logo free Bauhaus watch is powered by a Miyota automatic.

You need to be a card member. For those of us who aren’t cardholders, we have to wait until next week. Full access to the general public begins on Friday July 21st. It’s next season, new arrivals with good sized, tempting discounts. Plus it’s Nordstrom, so, everything ships and returns for free.

Also worth a mention: