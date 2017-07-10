10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Blue Dial Watches, Inexpensive Bombers, Button Down Collar Polos, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Mentioned yesterday, but it was subtle and deserves another quick mention here. A very nice looking watch for just $28, thanks to the sale. Also available with a stainless steel band for a few bucks more. Hat tip to Graham S. for sending in the style tip!

And here we have the fishie fish. Good heavens I miss the muppet show. Code is good for 30% off select items through today, 7/25.

Inexpensive, three colors to pick from, and has all the details you’d expect (like the above the elbow pen pockets) from a traditional bomber. Nylon exterior. Big fan of that dark navy option.

It’s travel season. If you’re the type who, while on the road, can’t remember where the hell you put the hotel room key, your wallet, your wedding ring, the rental car keys, etc… then here’s your well executed solution. Rugged twill and leather trim. Lays flat for super easy packing. Gives your E.D.C. while on the road a home. Now, under ten bucks thanks to Filson’s summer sale.

These things are a legitimate steal. UNIQLO seems to have discontinued their button down collar polos, and while J. Crew is now making a button down polo, those are pretty darn expensive. These? Made in Peru, super soft oxford cotton (it’s not oxford shirt cloth, but instead an oxford weave) and just twenty five bucks. Four colors to pick from, but, some sizes are sold out. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10” / 190.

A total classic, masculine cable crew, that’ll go with everything from shorts post sun-down, to jeans and boots in the fall. (Pssst… dear JCF… make this in a slim please? How about an off-white/ivory option too?)

The Vacation/Travel stay sane workout: 100, 100, 100, 10 min. – FREE

That’d be 100 pushups, 100 situps, 100 squats, and 10 minutes of planking. Let’s say, hypothetically, you’re taking about a week off and heading out of town. There will be plenty to do, and not a ton of time to go for a run or find a gym. You’re due for a week off anyway, but you still want to stay sane and get your heart rate up every day. Try this: 100 sit-ups, 100 push ups, 100 body weight squats (squats without holding anything… try to keep your form decent) and 10 minutes of planking. Break it up however the hell you want to, in whatever order you’d like (I did 20, 20, 20, 2 min, then repeated 5 times.) Should keep those who like to exercise sane while the opportunities to do so are purposefully limited. And as always, ask your doc before starting any kind of workout plan. Even calisthenics like this. Don’t blame me for your heart palpitations.

J. Crew shirts are usually… a bit rich for the blood of many of us around these parts. But an OCBD that uses American grown supima cotton, and it comes in their true slim fit? Not bad, especially if it ends up on sale more often than not. Note that the shirt isn’t made here in the states, it just uses American cotton for the fabric.

Made in the USA? Really? That’s quite nice if true. And don’t underestimate the versatility of a grey suede belt. You can wear just about any color of shoes with em’. From white sneakers to Burgundy Brogues. Since it’s suede, as long as you’re pretty casual, don’t worry about matching your leathers. And it’s even easier with a neutral like that grey.

Don’t scoff. Throw this in the trunk of your car (or, if you don’t have a car, keep it in the closet near the front door of your place) and it’ll become a well loved, well used, awesome looking re-usable grocery bag/farmer’s market carry-all/extra gym bag/whatever. It even comes with a shoulder strap for those “I’m only making one trip from the car to my apartment/house” mega loads. Should garner some compliments and/or questions at the grocery store. And, once upon a time before everyone found their mates via the smartphones, people used to actually meet potential significant others at the grocery store. Yes really. There’s a ton of conversation starters there. From wine to beer to produce to, well, this bag.

