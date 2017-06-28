The Playlist – June 2017

Music is a little like food and clothes. These are areas where it’s probably worthwhile for one to explore & expand their tastes. The Playlist is assembled each month by Dappered’s very own music correspondent, Tim Johnstone. Tim is a former Virgin Records Label Rep & current award winning Program Director at KRVB, which was awarded the FMQB AAA station of the year markets 50+. You can also catch his work on Fridays when he assembles the Weekend Dossier. Got a Spotify account? You’ll find a link to this month’s playlist at the end of the post.

Summer starts with this effervescent ABBA-esque romp from Arcade Fire. Also, pan flute. To say that I was expecting anything of the sort from the band would be a lie. This feels big to me. As in, this feels like it might get the band a whole bunch of new fans.

This is the new Southern Rock. Not even kidding.

For those about to rock, Dave Grohl salutes you. Because the Foos are back with a vengeance.

For those of you who appreciate First Aid Kit, I present sisters Laura and Lydia Rogers. Hopefully you already know about them. Brandi Carlile produced their first-rate new album. I would be hard pressed to come up with a better combination. Emmylou Harris is never far from mind, and that is every bit a compliment intended. Pure joy.

Wham bam thank you ma’am. This needed to happen. Shut up and crank it!

It seems that, with each new project The War On Drugs manages to blur the lines between then and now. There are classic rock elements to the band’s extended tracks, where they are given room to roam. It’s not hard to imagine something like this on an old Dylan or Springsteen record. I see no problems with this. “Holding On” is a dense nugget of swirling guitars, chiming percussion and a four on the floor tempo that takes you places. Terrific stuff this.

And it is as if they had never gone away.

Once upon a time there was this thing called Triphop. And it was good. Mostly. Tricky and his Massive Attack co-horts along with Portishead led the way. This feels every bit at fresh as something off Tricky’s post Massive Attack album “Blue Lines” (which is an essential library addition). Strings, hushed vocals, and a sparse yet specific arrangement. It’s lonely and haunting and that is just how it should be.

The once Death From Above then Death From Above 1979 now Death From Above bring us a pulsating banger that erupts from the get go. And it’s always fun picking out the band’s endlessly entertaining backing arrangements. This one features a particularly sweet solo and a completely engaging vocal. Just so fun.

WARNING: Earworm material. This is catchy as can be. If you are one of those guys who will put a new song on repeat, this could be dangerous. At least, that’s my experience. “It feels good for the first time in a long time now/It feels good to be me.” There ain’t nothing wrong with that.

That one time Grizzly Bear wrote a song for an imaginary John Hughes movie.

How do these two guys make so much awesome noise? Because, so much joys.

One of three previously unreleased tracks from the OK COMPUTER sessions which is getting a 20th Anniversary release. This is the kind of shiver-inducing stuff the band has long abandoned. And that’s fine. Even if it sometimes isn’t. This is a ball-breaking stunner which features one of Thom Yorke’s loveliest vocals. True story – somewhere, right this moment, Roy Orbison is wiping a tear from his face. Also, this is not actually true. But it should be.

These guys glide effortlessly through genres as they build upon a sound that is shamelessly well produced and clean. The more you listen to this track, the more you hear in the layers. Precision rock.

This is big and meaty and resplendent in disco strings. Brandon Flowers and the guys have never shied away from modern rock spectacle and this does not disappoint. Your move Imagine Dragons. Oh wait. Game on.



Sometimes the best a band gives you comes not from the radio singles. Sometimes it comes from their edges. Snow Patrol edge into prog-rock on this song which grows in intensity before falling back on the core song elements, all of which provide a splendid basis for Gary Lightbody’s earnest poetry and engaging vocals.

Click here for the Spotify playlist.