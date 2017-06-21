The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style June 2017

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

As is the case with the Most Wanted Affordable Style series on this site, this is a list of suggested items in the styled space arena that recently caught our attention. Whether because of the good price, the great design, or the eye-catching attributes, the following picks showcase a few items that might more finely tune your own home style.

Whether as a bar, as an island in a kitchen, or as extra storage in an entryway or bathroom, a cart like this creates a good looking spot to store stuff. Those baskets included on the bottom shelf will keep items contained. Even cats enjoy it. (Check out Kim I.’s review with photo.)

This color combo is perfect for outdoor (or indoor) summer dining. I really like the rustic, earthenware look. If you’re a perfectionist this uneven look might get on your nerves, but those of you into the great outdoors will likely appreciate the aesthetic. On clearance through Pier 1 Imports, where each set (dinner plate, salad plate, bowl) will cost you $16.94, which puts a dining set for four at $67.76.

A relish set like this can transform the way food presentation looks. Imagine those fruits just on a counter in their respective packages. Not as visually pleasing. You can use a set like this for condiments/dips, nuts, olives, chocolates, toppings (for something like a taco bar), etc. Heck, you could even use it decoratively, placing different naturalized items like stones, small pine cones, shells (you get the picture) in the bowls.

I’m a sucker for black and white art. It’s so easy to pair with colors on other items in the room being decorated, plus it typically pops visually, even sans color. This particular print has an interesting story behind the original creation by artist Lance Williams. Commissioned for a stock broker, it’s a depiction of the ups and downs of the stock market, and was created by drizzling paint onto the canvas.

Not stylish in and of itself, and the proud and loud Tim the Tool Man Taylor’s might raise an eyebrow at buying a set instead of individual, higher quality tools… but a project kit like this sure comes in handy when you’re working on your space. One other thing I’d suggest adding to your arsenal is a level. Makes hanging multiple photos and shelves way easier.

This falls on the not quite as affordable side of things, but this is also one cool coat rack. Sold by Uncommon Goods, these coat racks, while inspired by the natural wonder of Yosemite, are actually made from reclaimed mangosteen trees from Thailand. Artisans in the country trim and sand the trees down to create these unique coat racks. Each rack is unique, since each tree is unique.

Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.