Style Scenario: Vacation to the Pacific Northwest

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Over the next several weeks we’ll be tackling some vacation based Style Scenarios, whether that vacation takes you out to the beach, into the mountains, or cruising the desert. Travel season is upon us, so we’re making some suggestions on how to spend some down time feeling comfortable while looking good. First up, a vacation to the pacific northwest, leaning coastal.

The Jacket: Billy Reid Henson Shirt Jacket – $165. The thing about northern hemisphere coasts is that they can be fairly temperate during the day, but as the sun sets things can get chilly. Of course you should pack a jacket appropriate to the temps you’ll be encountering, but if evenings/mornings will call for a lighter warm layer, this Billy Reid jacket should do the trick. 85% Peruvian cotton, %15 poly, ribbed blade collar and cuffs, and front button closure. It’s pricey, but sure to be pretty high quality.

The Shirt: J. Crew Factory Slim Short-Sleeve Chambray Shirt – $24.95. All cotton for a cooler feel, yet still tailored with the slim-fitting button down look. If you need a shirt that provides more movement for activities, a short sleeve henley would fill that need while still looking sharp.

The Pants: Finisterre Coverack Chino – $79.98 ($90). Typically on northern shores pants will be just as comfortable as shorts, and these chinos have a straight fit, so you can roll the legs up should you need to wade into water. Mainly cotton, with 2% elastane thrown in for stretch. Made in Portugal.

The Belt: 1901 Suede Belt in Wheat – $26.98 ($49.50). Northern coasts = more rugged terrain, and materials like leather and suede look right at home (as opposed to tropical southern climates, where a fabric belt would be more appropriate). 1.5″ wide with a 2″ buckle. Sold by Nordstrom, this house-brand has created some really quality stuff at very affordable prices.

The Watch: Timex #TW4B06800 Expedition Scout Military Indiglo Watch – $55. The face of this watch looks like a clock you would have seen on the wall at a summer camp. Retro looks, with a green band for some color. Guess there is some leather on that band that takes longer to dry.

The Sunglasses: B.R. Owen Sunglasses in Black Smoke – $98. These have a mixed retro look, with lenses that lean slightly aviator, and a keyhole bridge. One review says they wear larger, so guys with slender faces may want to avoid.

The Socks: Smartwool Men’s Hike Ultra Light Crew Socks in Medium Grey – $16.95. Lighter wool to keep your feet cool and dry. Mesh ventilation in certain spots allow your skin to breath. Sounds like they might run a bit tight to provide some compression.

The Shoes: Sperry Top-Sider Dockyard Chukka Boot in Dark Brown – prices vary. You can certainly go with a pair of chukkas you already have, but this particular pair has some (obvious) tread on the sole, which might come in handy on wet surfaces you could encounter in the Pacific Northwest, as rain is fairly common. Too aggressive looking? Understood. Just make sure you’ve got some grip on the bottom of your shoes.

The Weekender: Everlane Dipped Weekender in Reverse Denim/Navy – $115.00. Can’t go on a trip without a bag. This weekender is dipped (or, screen-printed 11 times) for extra durability as well as adding a jolt of color. Leather straps. Reverse denim (look inside your jeans… that’s what they mean) twill exterior. There’s no shoulder strap with these, but the straps are long enough to sling it over your shoulder. For more weekender options head over here.

The Read: Mink River by Brian Doyle – $14. Full disclosure, this book was sourced from a required reading list of the top 40 books set in the Pacific Northwest, so we haven’t personally read it. The story sounds intriguing though, blending ordinary beings with fantastical tales. Something to transport you out of your head-space for a while in the evenings, and set you down in the middle of something new (kind of like you’re doing just by traveling).