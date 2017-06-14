Steal Alert: The Citizen Titanium Eco-Drive Chrono is On Sale

Looks great. Feels good. Build quality feels nice too. And it can be an almost constant companion, easily worn with a t-shirt and shorts all the way up to a casual cotton blazer and pressed chinos. The issue with this Citizen as of late? It jumped in price a couple months back. Up from $200 to more like the mid $200s to closer to $300 if memory serves. But thanks to a Father’s Day sale on Amazon, it’s now down to a price I frankly can’t recall it going for before. Perhaps it has, but, this is a noteworthy deal for sure.

At 43mm, it’s of course on the larger side, but the titanium case is light enough that it feels like a smaller watch on your wrist. Water resistance is a welcome 200m. Leather band is decently flexible right out of the box. Bezel does rotate, although they could tighten up the jumps between each click. The lack of torque leaves the bezel a little mushy. Operation is… complicated. There’s a lot going on with this thing, but once you get it figured out, it should see plenty of time on your wrist. Full review can be found here.

