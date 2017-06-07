Steal Alert: New Timex Navi Harbor & Scout Chrono are On Sale

Code is good for 20% off. Normal price is $135 for the Harbor, and $149 for the Scout Chrono.

Timex is rollin’ like a hunchback doing somersaults. From their Red Wing & Todd Snyder collaborations, to the sleek and simple Fairfield, they’ve been kicking tail on the design front. And these new “Archive” pioneer watches are certainly another feather in their cap. The only problem? They haven’t gone on sale yet. Until now.

The Navi Harbor checks in at 38mm, while the new Scout Chrono is 42mm

UK based retailer END has got their hands on some, and you can knock 20% off with the code VIPSALE. The catch? It’s a spendy $11.95 to ship em’ from overseas, and you’re on the hook for returns. It’s still a win in terms of saving cash, and if past is prologue, END’s FedEx shipping is super quick, but it’s still not quite as good of a deal as some would hope.

Still, it’s a deal on some watches that are new, yet have some terrific retro and rugged looks to em’, all while clocking (ha!) in at a price most watch aficionados would gladly pay.

That’s it.

Carry on.