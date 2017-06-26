Monday Sales Tripod – Crisp Chinos, Summer Ready Suits and Sportcoats, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

END is based in the UK, so shipping is a steep $11.95 (but boy does it get to you fast). Also, their prices can be much, much more expensive than what you could find here in the states. It just depends on the item. Some stuff is a deal, some stuff isn’t, even when on sale. Picks above SHOULD be deals. If you find that this isn’t the case, as always, shoot me an email: joe@dappered.com.

40% off, and you can pick and choose across the three brands to trip the $50 free shipping threshold. Size on that Performance Blazer shown above is a 40R. 33×30 straight fit on the pants to the right. BR Picks are, of course, excluded, and looks like Rapid Movement Denim (despite not being labeled as a BR Pick at post time) is excluded too. Just tried. Code wasn’t applying to em’.

Four hundred bucks for a pair of Cole Haans? Nope. But just under $200? That could be a fair price there. Same strategy seems to go for their leather goods with those of us that frequent this corner of the web. Wait for them to go on sale, and then another extra 25% – 30% to get knocked off.

Lots of linen here. Lots. Shirts, trousers, suits, etc. Plus their cotton suit offerings that they launched a few months back are also getting some decent discounts. Remember, prices on the Spier & Mackay site are listed in CANADIAN dollars. So, if you’re a US customer, the end cost will be noticeably less.

Also worth a mention on a Monday