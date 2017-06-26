Monday Sales Tripod – Crisp Chinos, Summer Ready Suits and Sportcoats, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. END: Up to 50% off during their Summer Sale
- Barbour Beacon Waxed Sports Jacket – $349 ($499) awfully close to Bond’s Scotland Jacket in Skyfall
- Barbour Moss Quilted Jacket – $109 ($175)
- Barbour Steve McQueen Bomber – $119 ($185)
- Grenson Goodyear Welted Marcus Chukka – $169 ($255)
- Sperry Topsider Cloud CVO – $49 ($79) multiple colors
- Oak Street Bootmakers Lake Shore Chukka – $335 ($519)
- Barbour Flyweight Chelsea – $99 – $109 ($155)
- Barbour Gimbal Quilted Jacket – $109 ($175)
- Adidas Samba OG – $59 ($95) at top of post
END is based in the UK, so shipping is a steep $11.95 (but boy does it get to you fast). Also, their prices can be much, much more expensive than what you could find here in the states. It just depends on the item. Some stuff is a deal, some stuff isn’t, even when on sale. Picks above SHOULD be deals. If you find that this isn’t the case, as always, shoot me an email: joe@dappered.com.
#2. BR/GAP/Old Navy: 40% off w/ SUNSHINE
- B.R. Slim Fit Performance Blazer – $136.80 ($228)
- GAP Lightweight Slim Fit Performance Khakis in Slim or Straight – $41.97 ($69.95)
- GAP Lightweight Slim Fit Khaki – $41.97 ($69.95)
- B.R. Pima Cotton Sweater Polo – $35.70 ($59.50)
- B.R. Heritage Cashmere Linen Sweater – $76.80 ($128)
- Old Navy Slim Ultimate Built-In Flex Lightweight Khakis for Men – $23.40 ($39.94)
- BR Lightweight Blue Blazer in Slim – $118 or Standard Fit – $94.79 ($198) at top of post
40% off, and you can pick and choose across the three brands to trip the $50 free shipping threshold. Size on that Performance Blazer shown above is a 40R. 33×30 straight fit on the pants to the right. BR Picks are, of course, excluded, and looks like Rapid Movement Denim (despite not being labeled as a BR Pick at post time) is excluded too. Just tried. Code wasn’t applying to em’.
#3. Cole Haan: Extra 30% off Sale Items w/ SAVE
- Theodore Grand Wingtip Oxford – $195.97 ($400)
- Williams Single Monk – $136.47 ($230)
- Cranston Water Resistant Chukka – $174.97 ($280)
- McKinney Attache – $220.46 ($450)
- McKinney Brief Case – $220.46 FINAL ($450)
Four hundred bucks for a pair of Cole Haans? Nope. But just under $200? That could be a fair price there. Same strategy seems to go for their leather goods with those of us that frequent this corner of the web. Wait for them to go on sale, and then another extra 25% – 30% to get knocked off.
BONUS Spier & Mackay: New Summer Items Added to Sale
Lots of linen here. Lots. Shirts, trousers, suits, etc. Plus their cotton suit offerings that they launched a few months back are also getting some decent discounts. Remember, prices on the Spier & Mackay site are listed in CANADIAN dollars. So, if you’re a US customer, the end cost will be noticeably less.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Haute Look: The Nordstrom owned flash sale site is running a Lands’ End event.
- Brooks Brothers: Their Semi-Annual Sale ends tomorrow, 6/27.
- Jack Spade: Extra 30% off sale items w/ SUMMER
- CoolMaterial: 20% off their store w/ HUSH
- Lands’ End: 40% off reg. priced styles w/ SPLASH and 1100