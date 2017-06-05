Monday Sales Tripod – A Rare Massimo Dutti Sale, Todd Snyder Clearance, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Usually you have to hit a hundred bucks to get free shipping. If you don’t, it’s an extra five bucks on top of your order. BUT… that’s not the case with this code. So if you’re looking to pick up one or two cheaper items? Now’s not a bad time to grab em’. Also note that the code knocks an additional 40% off clearance items.

Massimo Dutti is owned by the same people who own Zara, and M.D. is considered to be a (pretty large) jump in terms of quality. The thing is that they just don’t run that many sales. Note that their silhouettes are pretty lean and mean, so sizing up might be worth it if you’re considering making a purchase. Shipping and returns still appear to be free in the US. Just a heads up that for me, their site has been a little wonky the last 24 hours. Also, stock appears to be awfully scattered in terms of size availability. Feels like an end of season clearance more than anything (even though it’s their “summer collection” event).

Honest to goodness I didn’t know Todd Snyder had a clearance section. Just thought it was sale, and that was it. And it looks like many/most of the items in clearance aren’t carrying a “final sale” tag at post time? That could change though.

The Pick: Heather Grey, Coal, Sea Blue Made in the USA Crew Neck T-Shirts – $39.00

They’re more of a straight fit than a slim fit, but they’re awfully comfortable, come in a bunch of shades (this particular three pack, which just showed up for pre-order, is fantastic) and the tri-blend fabric is soft and flexible. Just a heads up that you will be charged for shipping on top of the shirts. But, for those that put a solid value on USA made goods? These tees are a great bet. Size shown above is a Medium.

Also worth a mention on a Monday