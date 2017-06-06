Lands’ End 50% off 1 Reg. Priced Item One Day Sale

Yes, it has to be a regular priced item. And much of the Land’s End site is on sale right now. Second, you can only use this code and pin on ONE item. So, say you’re shopping for a suit (which are sold as separates at LE). Just the jacket will get the cut. Kinda a bummer. But still, half off is half off, and it feels like LE has been getting a bit more stingy with codes as of late. Off we go with some picks. (Note… this POPSICLE & 9090 code and pin will take 20% off sale and clearance items, but that’s not much, being that LE seems to frequently run 30% off sitewide deals)

Half Canvas? Italian Wool? Looks like these things are a hit, despite being fully lined. But you’re gonna have to wait to get your hands on one. Current estimated ship date is… SEPTEMBER 6th. Good gravy. Also available in their traditional fit.

Check out that nice collar roll. Tailored fit. Supima cotton. A basic, but a well executed basic.

Minimal lining. No shoulder pads. Less chest construction. Available in the usual khaki, or, a nice deep shade of true-blue. The only problem? If you want the whole suit for half off, then you’ll have to wait for another code to come along (or, have someone else order the pants for you) since it’s a 50% off one item deal. Otherwise, it’s $144.25 for the entire suit, with half off the jacket and the pants at full price. That shakes down to just about 34% off retail. In terms of the fabric, it’s not super dense, weighty chino, but it’s not as airy as I was expecting being that Lands’ End goes out of their way to label it as lightweight. It’s somewhere in-between. Just partially lined in chambray. Sleeve buttons are non-functioning this year, which is a nice switch from previous LE sportcoats.

Obligatory. For those that work in a more formal than smart-casual work environment, these things can be wallet-savers. Nice, lighter weight merino wool. Lots of colors to pick from and you can have em’ hemmed before they leave the warehouse. Also available in a traditional fit.

Looking for a casual, summer ready belt that won’t slip and slide throughout the day as it looses tension? These, obviously, won’t suffer from that problem. Hooray for grommets. Leather trim is a nice touch. Liking that green/olive shade.

BIG fan of this thing. Barely constructed. Nice, easy, breezy linen that’s not paper thin (so it should resist wrinkling at least a little bit). Just butterfly lined in the back. Non functioning sleeve buttons make for easy tailoring. Lower patch pockets keep it casual, but the regular welt chest pocket keeps it sleek. At this price, it’s a friggin’ steal.

A more casual, rumpled version of their Hyde Park oxfords. Multiple colors to pick from. Kinda a bummer that free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50 though. Note that there are three fit options on these things. There’s traditional, tailored, and slim. Don’t forget to click on one of those before you pick your size.

Ahoy… and what not. You don’t have to be some salty sea faring fellow to sport one of these timeless classics. Made from cotton, so, not as expensive as wool, and feels better on the skin during the warmer months compared to thicker lambswool versions. Also, these are fully fashioned, which means they’re knit all at once to shape a torso, instead of cutting and sewing individual pieces together. A good sweater to pack if you’re headed to the lake or mountains or somewhere beachy that cools down, significantly, at night.

And while you’re channeling your inner Hemingway with that cable crew, why not a drink? Does appear that these things are lead-free crystal? Which is good. You never want to store spirits in leaded crystal. That stuff can leach into the liquid over time. Kinda surprised it’s working on this set, but, at post time it is. Remember, it’s a one item deal, so, either the sweater or the Decanter/Glasses (or, get a significant other to pickup the other for you and stash it away for a birthday/anniversary gift.)

Not up for the code since it’s already on sale, but seems like a solid deal even if you can’t apply (this) code to it. Maybe wait until tomorrow and apply whatever code they’re running which doesn’t exclude sale items? Preppy and then some. Canvas body with suede handles and a suede base. 2310 cubic inches of interior space should be enough for most who pack reasonably light, or, it’d make for a nice secondary bag for a longer weekend away.

A design from last season that they’ve brought back. Nice feeling, year-round weight wool. Navy with a subtle pattern to it. Fully lined, but at least the body is lined in rayon, which should breathe a little bit better than polyester. Sleeves are still poly though. Size shown above is a 40R.

Ninety bucks ain’t cheap, but the cashmere that Lands’ End uses really is a step above their competition. A super fine gauge makes it feel lighter in weight but still super strong. Fit is more of a straight fit, less super slim. Not enormous if you’ve got some bulk on you though.

Two button downs that can be used for the upcoming warmer weather. Yes, even the chambray (which can look oddly good with a khaki colored suit and dark knit tie). Again, make sure you click the “tailored” fit box instead of “traditional” fit, just above the S,M,L, XL size options.

Swimwear can get expensive in a hurry. These? Under $20 with the half of code. A not too short, not too long inseam, plenty of patterns to choose from, they come with a handy sunglasses loop, and they’re equipped with a mesh liner.

Huge thanks to reader Brian C. for sending in the tip on these sheets. They’re made out of the exact same, cool and crisp fabric that Lands’ End makes their oxford shirts out of. Price range above indicates what you pay depending on your mattress size (twin, full, queen, king).

The Out Of Season Pick: UNLINED Moon Mills Hacking Jacket – $197.50 ($395)

Totally out of season now, but… still a favorite. If you like the heritage sportswear look, but hate the full/baggy fits a lot of that stuff can suffer from? Then this might be a real find for you. Their true, tailored (but not skinny) fit. Totally unlined back. British tweed. Leather buttons. The real deal. Size shown is a 40R.

This 50% off one reg. priced item code and pin POPSICLE & 9090 expires today, 6/6/17.