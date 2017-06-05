Best of Threads – WIWT, Mankels, Black Shoes and Podcasts

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the users/mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

Stuck for something to wear? The What I Wore Today (WIWT) thread provides an excellent source of inspiration across a variety of styles, not to mention information on sizing and fit. Regular poster Leanderthal has been keeping readers entertained with his many different looks. Not to be outdone, CJMichaelRay displayed the way to mix and match a Lazio jacket with a Charles Tyrwhitt shirt, Spier & Mackay trousers, and Allen Edmonds McAllisters. The mixing and matching prompted much discussion from jfo2010 and armedferret (of horse-head fame) about the fit of Suitsupply jackets.

Whiskeyburrito259 started off a discussion asking when it became de rigueur for men to show off their ankles. User Deke pointed out that catalogs need to share some of the blame for the popularity of male ankle exposure, while Nandyn rightly indicated pant length for gentlemen of shorter stature might require some people to roll up their pants, but it has to be kept in reason so as to not show off the ankle. Hierophant brought up the point that style/fashion is a personal choice while Shade warned everyone that soon there’d be a capri trend starting up. So far though, no one has volunteer any photos of their mankels or capris to the group.

As mentioned on the main site, Massdrop has been killing lately. The recent Allen Edmonds group buy-in has lead to some discussion on the threads. armedferret revived the thread from October, 2016 to show off photos of his Chukkas from the last run. This prompted zorro to comment that he felt the finish on his pair of chukkas could have been a bit better, although Token reassured him that the fit and finish didn’t look all that bad. Vicious49 garnered envy from those who missed out on the initial purchase by extolling the virtues of his purchase, while Rpd362 posed some questions to the group about sizing. No word yet on how many threads users who missed out on the previous purchase are jumping in on this round.

If you have a big roadtrip coming up and settling on the right music is going to be an issue, why not give podcasts a go? The what podcasts are you listening to thread has many different listings, suggestions, and mini reviews. DocDave seems to be quite prolific, suggesting different shows to try out. Fencedwall and C.Dubs gave some good feedback on S-Town while JBarwick came to the posting looking for new comedy podcasts. Have a suggestion for him? Go on over to the thread and help him out.

Just to show you that good posts never die, they only recede in to the archives, gochrisgo revived a thread originally posted in May, 2013 on the topic of deciding between Allen Edmonds Fifth Avenue or Park Avenue shoes in black. Readers ryn, srlclark, and ajs116 all chimed in with their go-to shoes for black tie events. Gochrisgo settled on the Fifth Avenues after finding them on sale at the ShoeBank, which differs from the final comments posted in the thread back in June 2013 where the recommendations from ajk170 and Teej were for J&M shoes.

Head on over to Threads and take a spin around. Many thanks to contributor Dave I. for assembling this month’s Best of Threads.