10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Lightweight Chinos, Classic Summer Kicks, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Still spendy, but there are plenty of fans of the Bonobos Flagship washed chinos who hate paying $88 for them. Even if they do really fit better and feel great. Extra 20% off sale items code ends today, 6/21/17.

A noticeable step above the cheaper competition when it comes to feel and finish. Dark blue base with a white border might be a flip of what most would expect with a tipped pocket square, but it looks great with a grey suite and crisp white shirt.

Why these are $60 at Adidas (plus 15% off if you sign up for their emails) yet $75 just about everywhere else is beyond me. It’s also tough to find the navy and white color scheme at other stores. A total classic. Full grain leather uppers and a good amount of cushioning. Ships and returns for free too.

For those who think spending $55 – $65 on chinos is still ridiculous, even if they are on sale (**cough** Bonobos **cough**). Can be excluded from some codes, but not all. Billed as a lightweight, warm weather alternative to their regular khakis.

What, did the stylists only have one pair of (red) pants on Merino Sweater shoot day? Stinks to be the model off camera, sans pants, waiting for his turn to use the pants. Anyway, EXPRESS merino v-necks are pretty darn nice. Smooth, lightweight, and reasonably trim if memory serves. Just grey and black left with a good size selection at post time, since it’s an end of season clearance event. Extra 30% off comes at checkout.

Another pick from the extra 20% off sale items at Bonobos deal. Fear not the dots! Stripes and checks are all well and good, but some small dots can be a great way to mix up your pattern usage. Especially during the summer months. Wear it under a lightweight sportcoat with airy chinos, and you’re set.

Better than any fidget toy/spinner, plus, it writes! Barely there texture feels great in your hand too. And the action of the bolt is really impressive. $69 is the pricier option. That’s for copper. Sold through Huckberry, where there are cheaper versions as well.

Over the $75 limit, but they’ll go on sale eventually. Suede upper with a crepe sole. Plenty of shades to pick from. Big thanks to reader James D. for the tip!

The bike is spendy as hell. And boy the haters will, in fact, hate. (Just go for a bike ride or a run!) But I’ve done it all. Road biked, Ran, Lifted, Tabata HIIT, Martial Arts, etc. And I can say that without a doubt, this is the most effective way to exercise, with as few obstacles to overcome, that I’ve ever experienced. It’s basically a nice spin bike with a big touch screen that streams live or archived classes from the Peloton studios in New York. That, and you get a bunch of real time metrics to keep an eye on as you go. The instructors are fantastic (Jess King and her Ride of Shame class at 11:45 am ET on Saturday mornings is awesome), and with the bike in your place, you have zero excuse not to use it. Rain, heat, bad traffic, upset stomach/hangover (the toilet is right over there) whatever. Just get on the thing and get going. Plus, there’s a leader board on the right side of the screen that shows how you’re keeping up with the rest of the class. It’s shockingly motivating, and since I got it, I haven’t missed a single class I intended to take yet. The classes fly by, and I feel awesome when I’m done.

Price drops to $29.49 if you use a GAP inc credit card. And it SHOULD be an extra half off for everyone tomorrow? Not just cardholders? The text that BR is running right now says card members get “early access” to an extra 50% off sale items, so, one can assume that the deal should go live to everyone else when this runs out? Maybe? 55% silk, 45% linen. Really digging that contrast rib knit at the shoulders.

