The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style May 2017

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

As is the case with the Most Wanted Affordable Style series on this site, this is a list of suggested items in the styled space arena that recently caught our attention. Whether because of the good price, the great design, or the eye-catching attributes, the following picks showcase a few items that might more finely tune your own home style.

On sale at a nice sized discount through Pottery Barn. Can be personalized if desired. This might make a good dad/grad gift, but it’s also a great thing to set atop a console table or dresser to keep odds and ends collected in one spot. Always loosing your keys? Set one of these somewhere along your typical route out the door, and make it a habit to drop your keys into it when you come home.

Spruce up your next dinner with friends with some new dishes. This pattern is a good one for the warmer months ahead, but with the cooler tones would look right at home during winter as well. Will mix well with basic white dishes for a larger dinner gathering.

This is a recliner for specific tastes. It only comes in the chunky basket weave burnt orange color shown in the picture. Super mid-century modern. If you’re of a certain age your grandparents my have had a chair like this in their living room. But all things mid-century modern have come back around in popularity. Sold by West Elm, so the quality should be decent. Discounted, presumably due to the very specific color. This would be a great way to add some color to a room, perhaps even a study.

I love the look of this fan. Rustic meets modern meets classic. A good looking way to keep a room on the cooler side. It’s listed as idea for rooms larger than 20 x 20 feet, since it has a blade sweep of just over 4.5 feet.

The design on this towel represents the rivers, forests, and mountains of our National Parks. The towel is oversized, perfect for swimming or laying out on the ground for a little sun-tanning. One side is sheared for softness, the other looped for absorption. It’s a pricey towel, but guaranteed it will be the towel with the most compliments at the pool or lake. Sold by Huckberry, where you can find several more designs from Pendleton.

