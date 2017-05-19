Suit & Tie Sprinting, Macy’s New Strategy, & Extra Boozy Bombay

RUN CARY, RUN:

(thank you)

SPEAKING OF CARY GRANT: That is a LOT of LSD.

THE END OF AN ERA? Is the Department Store going extinct? Not click-bait. More of a sad statement on the changing face of retail.

OH THAT’S NASTY: I probably could have gone my whole life without having discovered this.

ONCE UPON A TIME…there was the most ridiculously fabulous airline terminal you never heard of. This is quite the story.

FREE WI-FI: It’s not just for mobile phones and laptops anymore.

SEXERCISE!

(thank you)

INSTAGRAM FOLLOW OF THE WEEK: I don’t know why I like stuff like this, but I do.

FOR THE CREATORS AMONG US: Anytime you share something with the world, basically. But I guess it could be worse.

WARNING: This is an item about President Trump. Normally I wouldn’t even get anywhere near this topic here. But this is just not normal. So, this. I’m pretty sure most of us know someone or have a relative like this. For all I know, I’m headed in that direction myself.

LET’S HEAR IT FOR…defying the odds. There is so much to appreciate about this story. Go ahead, grab a tissue, it’s all good.

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Yes, there is such a thing as too much caffeine.

WELCOME BACK GIRLS!

(thank you)

LADYBUG LADYBUG FLY AWAY…whoa!

FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF NOT KNOWING HOW GOOD YOU HAVE IT: When you’re a kid, you tend not to noticed how spectacular the background of your favorite cartoon is. Or, actually, you did without thinking about it.

THE AWESOME POWER OF A FULLY OPERATIONAL…roller coaster. For reals.

NOT SURE IF THIS IS…funny or sad.

LORD OF THE FYRE: The saga continues. And it never disappoints.

BEHIND THE SCENES:

(thank you)

There’s a cache of previously unseen photos from the set of “Goldfinger” that have been unleashed over here. And for the record, I’m not sure I would have wanted to be atop that particular platform which appears to be rather precariously perched.

NOT GONNA LIE: I might have squealed a little bit. Little bit. #thewaitingisthehardestpart

PROGRAMMING NOTE: The Dossier’s 2nd in command, Eric H, will return next week. Thank you for your patience.

FOR YOUR HEALTH! 4:20 for your grey matter.

MAKING THE GRADE: I am almost able to bury my shame about the fact that this kid is totally smarter than me.

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed here are entirely my own and do not represent the opinions of Dappered.com. Maybe. Anyway, no. Editor’s Note: This has been everywhere. I honestly have no idea how to address it, other than the fact that it’s terrible and seems to be another signal that our time as a society is quickly coming to an end.

CURVES. FOR. DAYS.

(thank you)

DON’T GO IN THE WATER: Let’s talk about sharks, shall we? Because there’s a whole school of stories to share with you guys. We start with something mildly unnerving with a story about a helicopter that saves the day for a bunch of paddle boarders. It gets far worse from there. The Apex predator of the deep might not be the one you’re thinking of. Goodness. Apparently it wasn’t exactly the first time this has happened. Shudders. And finally, more details about just how surgically accurate these beasties are. This would be a good time to remind people that Orcas aren’t really interested in us (in the wild at least).

WAIT, WHAT? So this is a bad thing?

DECISIONS DECISIONS: There are three directions I could go in terms of discussing this particular Dossier entry. I could make some jokes about Scotland but that would be low hanging fruit. I could choose to wax rhapsodic about the wonders of science. Or, I could simply say holy shit would you look at this.

BLOODY HELL: It would seem that our friends in the UK can’t quite get a handle on America’s latest favorite fruit. Also, they should know about this. (Editor’s Note II: This.)

INCOMING!

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly.