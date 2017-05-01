Steal Alert: Filson Original Briefcases 25% off + Free Shipping

Need Suppply Co. just launched a limited, select items sale, and somehow and someway, the Made in the USA Filson Original Briefcase has made it into the sale.

Looks like it’s Navy, Tan, Black, & Green that’s getting the cut.

In the last year to 18 months, these things have become damned hard to find on sale. And being that many/most of us make our living in a smart casual (or, just flat out casual) work environment, these classics are desirable for good reason.

Made in the USA from rugged cotton twill, bridle leather accents, and brass hardware. Still an investment with the discount, but something that should last years and years and then some.

They’re buried on the fourth page of the sale, along with a few duffels from Filson as well. Sale ends Wednesday May 3rd. Ships and returns for free since they’re north of the $75 threshold. Who knows how long the stock will last.

Carry on.