Most Wanted Affordable Style – May 2017

Consider these to be power rankings. Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Ice cold. Clean as a whistle that’s just been… cleaned. It’s Armogan’s newest model, in a new, super cool and ultra clean colorway. Blue hands. Grey suede strap with blue stitching accents. Silver dial with panda-style sub dials. Available via Huckberry or Bespoke Post, but know that Huckberry is probably more likely to put this thing on sale at some point. Full review of Armogan’s Le Mans can be found here.

There are many kinds of summer suits, but when it gets real hot? Most reach for a lightweight, light colored linen. And now, Suitsupply is offering just that at their lowest, $399 “blue line” price point. And don’t sleep on a darker navy linen number either. Both of these are half canvas, come in their popular Napoli fit, and are made from Baird McNutt Irish linen. Ships and returns for free since it’s Suitsupply.

Wearable with everything from shorts to linen suits. Clean, white leather (description says suede?) uppers with what appears to be micro-perforated panels. Reinforced eyelets. Gum sole. Hitting all the right points for the white sneaker trend, at a nicely affordable price.

Aside from the USA Made American Optical Original Pilots, it’s gonna be hard to find a better pair of sunglasses under fifty bucks. Full review here.

Suede belts are perfect for the more-casual styles that come along with warmer weather. It’s a way to dress down something more put together, without actually dressing it down too much. Great with oxford cloth pants, summer suits, or even jeans and a polo. And remember, with suede the rules about matching your leathers aren’t so hard and fast. So don’t feel like you have to have grey or taupe suede shoes to go with these things. Have a little fun with it.

How appropriate, being that a bunch of 3-year old thoroughbreds will run for the roses this weekend, and here be a 3 year old whiskey. It’s as ornery as a horse that resists its stall, yet once it gets a length or two past the gates, its all happy glides and strides. Has a bit of a cult following. Proof varies depending on which batch you’re getting, but look for the stuff that’s been aged in barrels for three years. Greatly benefits from a splash of water, or, letting a large ice cube melt a little before you start in on it. Hot for sure, but rounds out pretty nicely after that first smack across the face. Caramel, brown sugar, cinnamon, maybe a little ginger? Super long finish. A sipper, or, good in Manhattans if you like em’ strong. Wouldn’t dump this in a mint julep though.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.