Monday Sales Tripod – Summerweight Sportcoats, New Work Bags, Slim Basics, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Sadly, it doesn’t work on sale stuff. But it is graduation season. Maybe time to upgrade to a new case for the new job, or, gift someone who’s graduating something stylish but still interesting? Look, Jack Spade isn’t gonna come with a 100 year warranty like Saddleback cases will. But they do balance classic good looks with eye catching/modern colors and/or details. They’re fun, without getting dumb. Which can be tough to pull off.

This just might have been the weekend where spring finally sprung for some in certain parts of the Northern hemisphere. Yet for others? This was the weekend where Spring went from “oh yeah I’m thinking about it” to “BAM.. SUMMER HOW YOU LIKE ME NOW.” We live in strangely unpredictable times. There are obviously bigger things to think about, but, at least for now JCF has thrown out a 50% off sitewide sale. (Which is very good, not as good as it can get depending on codes and certain deals, but still quite nice.) And they’ve got their warm weather stuff there for the taking. A note on that new linen sportcoat. Expect it to be more shirt than blazer. Some will love, LOVE how lightweight and barely there it is. Others will think it’s flimsy as hell. Yet, that’s the point. Just depends on where you’re at.

To the sale section! Prices above reflect a 15% discount. If you’re a cardmember, it should jump to an extra 25% off at checkout. Usual exclusions apply here. So don’t expect Filson stuff or much of their other 3rd party items to get the discount. But Allen Edmonds made shoes should. Key word… should. Same goes for their new arrivals, of which, a few are featured above (like the belt, flip flops and slip ons). 15% ain’t much, but this is Brooks Brothers we’re talking about. So something is better than nothing for a brand that just doesn’t run perpetual sales and codes like many other brands.

Be warned. This is a Kickstarter brand that… look, some like em’ and some don’t. Just weigh the pros and cons of their return/refund policy and what it’ll take to get a watch. If it’s a pure “reward” system on kickstarter? Just know how those rules work. Pricing and specs are unknown at post time. The designs, by the teasers, do look tempting. But who knows.

Also worth a mention on a Monday