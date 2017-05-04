JCF’s latest Gilt City Voucher, Grad worthy Watches, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The (current) Pick: Sunwashed Oxford Cloth 9″ Shorts – $19.17

Here’s how this works for anyone new to the process. You create a Gilt account if you don’t have one, you click the “RSVP” button on the offer page, and then you wait for a bit. An email shows up and it’ll have a single use code in it, that’ll deliver an extra 35% off your purchase, excluding suiting and “The Score” items. 3rd party is out too, but there’s not much of that on the men’s side. NOW… it can be worth sitting tight on one of these vouchers. You just don’t know what’s gonna come along in terms of price drops. That said, it’s not stackable. It’s a code, and you can’t apply multiple codes on JCF’s platform. So use now, or later, just know if the deal J. Crew Factory is running is a code? It can’t stack. So what’s good NOW? In case you have an itchy mouse finger? Those sunwashed oxford cloth shorts are perfect for the warm weather hitting us now, and ahead in the future. Under twenty bucks (at 35% off) seems like a steal.

The Pick: Deep Blue 300m Water Resistant Diver w/ Red Bezel – $219.98 ($299)

They can’t keep the black bezel model in stock. But for good reason. These things are about as good as it gets for an inexpensive, dependable as hell dive watch. Skinny wrists should stay away though. They’re thick and wide. But 300m resistance at this price is really tough to find. Japanese automatic movement on the less expensive versions (which is shown above). Full review here. Note that Huckberry has some Swiss movement options for an extra $200, but my Japanese Automatic Model has done extremely well under “beat the crap out of it” conditions.

The Pick: Rapid Movement Jeans in Slim or Straight Fit – $82.60 ($118)

BR Picks are out, but, THIS time, Rapid Movement Denim is up for the deal. I swear to Zeus, if this changes just after this post goes live? I will go full bananas. Full review of the Rapid Movement denim, which feels more like regular, 100% cotton denim, but still has plenty of the Traveler Jean stretch, can be found here. Again, at post time, this is working.

UPDATE: I give up. I am, in fact, going bananas. As of mid-morning, it doesn’t appear to be working any more on Rapid Movement denim.

Here’s a bit of a preview of next week’s annual best watches to give to Dads and Grads rundown. I’m not going to pretend to be impartial about the Polaris. To me, it’s one of the best looking watches out there, no matter the price point. It looks and feels like a 4-figure watch, and now, clocks in under $350 with the code. It’s elegant but interesting to the point it can’t be called a minimalist watch. Meanwhile, you want something busy? The Explorer is busy. Full review of that one can be found here. For less expensive models? It’s good to check 3rd party sellers. Seems like Amazon and the like can often sell those for less than 40% off. But for the rare gems like the Polaris and Explorer, those are solid prices. Code does exclude the Mako USA II.

Can’t fib. There is some WEIRD stuff in this sale. That said, a UK Made (even if it’s super minimalist) leather bag for $129? Sounds terrific. Sale ends today. Remember, East Dane is an Amazon site. So if you’re a Prime Member? Login with your Amazon account at checkout and shipping is super fast and very much free.

From the people who brought you this and this. So… look. There’s some puffery here. Hardly any of the watch loving public would consider 50m of water resistance as “100% waterproof” as they claim. They’re more concentrated on the style. Which is fine. But some of the writing is off putting. And $220 is no small ask either. Just know that if you’re one of the people who have had good results with Rossling & Co. in the past, they have a new 40mm chrono coming out. And it doesn’t look half bad. 20m band with. Sapphire COATED mineral crystal. Looks like they’re using a Seiko produced quartz movement. NOTE: Their estimated delivery time is November of 2017. That’s a long time to wait for a $220 chrono.

Also worth a mention: