Gosling’s Killer Outerwear, How to Get the Gals, & Fairing up the Fraud

PEDAL FOR YOUR LIFE! I have no idea why the guy following behind STOPS when he does but this got my blood racing. Also, I might have cussed a whole bunch. Then there’s this.

THIS WILL COME AS NO SURPRISE…but it will piss you off just the same. Also, I apologize if this triggered any deep emotional scars.

UNSOLICITED PARENTAL ADVICE OF THE WEEK: I would think this is worth a read? It’s not convenient. But it might be something to consider.

I WAS GOING TO TAKE THE LOW ROAD…and make some sort of Canada joke but considering one of these was spotted making its way down a street in my neighborhood recently I’ll just move along to the next item.

SO THAT’S HOW IT WORKS:

There is so much I could say about this ad but I trust you can make some observations of your own.

FABULOUS: As in, most ever of its kind.

GOD SAVE THE QUEEN: I admit it. I’m an Anglophile. I did a semester of college in London. Any more admissions and I would be embarrassing myself. Suffice it to say, I love this. I could look at these pictures all day. Thanks to my Editor for sharing this. Now, someone fetch me some digestives.

CURRENTLY DOING THE MATH…because goals, right? Technically I could do the Dossier from there. But in the back of my mind I keep thinking of season 1 episode 2 of Absolutely Fabulous. You either immediately get that or you never will.

CRIKEY! Don’t be like this guy. This guy was just this close to being a Darwin Award Winner.

SWOON:

Gillian Anderson – American Gods. I need to see this.

THIS IS REALLY GOING TO CREEP SOME PEOPLE OUT…but I honestly don’t have any problems volunteering for this. At all.

IDLE HANDS…get their Fidget Spinners on. And everyone is happy and everything is awesome. Except for the woman who invented it.

ENJOY IT WHILE YOU CAN: This very well might be his greatest achievement in life. I’m not sure this will end well. #lifeexpectations

TROLL HUNTERS: Gooooood luck with that.

I’M WITH LINUS:

WORDS TO LIVE BY: As the famous philosopher Alanis Morissette once said, “You live, you learn.” Somehow I doubt this guy knows squat about Alanis. I would say that I feel bad for this guy but that might be construed as approving of his actions. But yeah, that sucks.

BINGEWORTHY: This isn’t necessarily new but it was new to me. I can only speak to the first season and I can’t really give you an easy description of it either. It’s brutal and beautiful. As in, unbelievably dramatic landscapes and locations.

BECAUSE AIR TRAVEL ISN’T ALREADY THE WORST THING EVER: This.

THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY: All in one article.

HEY GUYS! Everything we know is a lie.

THIS FEELS RELEVANT:

WYSI: Someone thought this was the funniest thing ever. Someone else did not. At all.

I’M JUST GONNA LEAVE THIS RIGHT HERE: Perspective, in an opinion piece.

WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE: This is why people fight for art. Creators who dream and inspire and delight all provide an unmeasurable amount of good experiences which enrich our lives. (puts away high horse) Also, it doesn’t have to be a monster forest.

SHORT FILM OF THE WEEK: Not your grandfather’s Arctic Circle.

WHEN PENGUINS WON’T POP…and it turns out to be a good thing. And I don’t mean your normal run-of-the-mill good thing. A good thing in the sense that this is a strange and at times nasty tale that ends up being a relatively good thing. Mostly.

INCOMING!

BONUS INCOMING:

Small screen edition. Eric H sent this in and he is 100% right with these comments: “THREE things: Nirvana remix song; The corridor hallway fight at the very end. [The fight scenes in Daredevil were always amaaaazing.]; Sigourney Weaver and Scott Glenn (Does anyone else think he’s like a spitting image of David Carradine?)

