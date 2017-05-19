Friday Sales Tripod – 30% off J. Crew Wool Suits, Brooks Bros Sportcoats, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

This is pretty big. Can’t recall the last time J. Crew did a suit sale that included their popular wool models. So what’s the difference between J. Crew suits and Suitsupply or Spier & Mackay? Like those other brands, these are made with a half canvas construction and have softer shoulders. What really seems to be the most noticeable difference is the slightly lower slung button stance, and the slimmer lapels. Lots of guys prefer the less restricted looking appearance of a lowered button stance (as compared to the Suitsupply Napoli look). But many guys DON’T like the 2.5″ lapels on Ludlow suits. Crosby fits have a 2.75″ lapel, and they’re now making a few suits with a more traditional 3.5″ lapel, but… know those are the main aesthetic differences. Button stance and lapel width. Another big difference? J. Crew sells their suits as separates. Not “nested” pairs. So if you don’t fit into the average “drop” zone of many suits? You can pick and choose between individual jackets and pants, without being stuck in a certain fit template. Non-functioning sleeve buttons on these also make for easy tailoring. Heads up that the code expires on Sunday.

No, they don’t have the new bauhaus models in stock, but the vintage look and originals? With the 2nd generation, hacking and hand windable movements? It’s crazy that these are going for the cost of a Timex Red Wing. Supply chains are something aren’t they? Big thanks to Ryan W. for the tip!

That’s no small discount for Brooks Brothers. They’ve been running these limited time, 40% off sportcoat (and sometimes select suit) sales with more frequency, but they’re still quite infrequent. One issue? Size selection can stink on some of the wheelhouse models. That, and it doesn’t work on blazers. Just sportcoats.

