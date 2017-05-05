Curves and more Curves, Idris Shoots, & Grace Kelly Kicks Back

THE DAPPER LUCHADOR:

(thank you)

THE MORE YOU KNOW (RAINBOW SPARKLE SPLOOSH): The history of Mexico’s Lucha Libre.

LORD OF THE FYRES: Last week’s Fyre Festival meltdown was far and away the most fascinating and amazing example of malignant incompetence I have ever seen. This was a gripping thing to see play out in real time on social media. And the resulting finger pointing and denial has been mostly as expected. Let’s go back to the beginning, with the original pitch for the festival. Most people found out about the festival via this video. On the first day of the festival, it all went horribly wrong. As the day progressed, someone who knew this shitshow was coming added to the spectacle. Here’s the latest. And for even more occasionally jaw-dropping articles about this clusterest of all clusters, I present this and this and this.

SPEAKING OF ADULT OUTINGS: This is more my speed.

FELINE FASCINATION B.I. (BEFORE INTERNET): Our sometimes demanding but mostly aloof hairball chucking furballs have captured our attention long before social media. But then again, weren’t these things the original social media?

GRACE:

(thank you)

THE MORE YOU KNOW (RAINBOW SPARKLE SPLOOSH): There is a reason some of Hollywood’s royalty were so glamorous. Her name was Edith Head. She was amazing.

WEEKEND LISTENING: Are you a Brandi Carlile fan? Do you like Adele or Pearl Jam or The Avett Brothers or maybe Jim James? You best head on over here.

CUE YAKKETY SAX: These guys are the Keystone Cops of corruption.

OOPS: 1) I have, to this date, never posted anything on this topic. It got enough attention nearly everywhere else. 2) I do so now because, uh, well because this probably won’t get much attention at all. 3) This is not a pro or anti pipeline post. It’s just something that happens.

BALLET ala DAVID LYNCH:

(thank you)

I am currently putting out RFPs for a jingle for the Dossier’s chief contributor Eric H. I’ll let you know what happens. In the meantime, he passed along some things for you this week.

GOING UP! Times have changed. And so have elevators. The latest advancements in lift technology.

CURVES AND MORE CURVES: Eric said he would explain but I wasn’t paying attention. I was goofing around with curves. Also, curves. Also, this might be math which would explain why I wasn’t paying attention.

NO NINJAS HERE: But I found myself surprisingly engaged through this entire video. Also, Orry? Is that short for something because that’s a new one for me.

TIM’S THOUGHTS ON MASCOTS: Sometimes they are sad and funny and such. Sometimes they are righteous. That completes Tim’s thoughts on mascots.

LOOKING FOR LOVE IN ALL THE WRONG PLACES? Everything you think about love might be totally wrong. Huh.

PERSPECTIVE: Making the case that changes at FOX News aren’t altogether as they seem.

BADASS:

(thank you)

NATURE FINDS A WAY: This is one of our greatest contributions to the world.

SMOOTH MOVE: Just when your viewers are probably forgetting this ever happened, you bring it all back to light. Shenanigans. That’s what this was. Performance art even. Now y’all just look sad. Also, as someone who spends a good part of his day broadcasting “content” I understand how bad it might feel to be played. I would hope I would have a better sense of humor. Also, I would have done my full diligence before the fact.

DON’T CRY OVER…wait, hold up, you might wanna cry after all.

THIS MIGHT BE RELEVANT TO YOUR INTERESTS: File this one under unintended consequences. I would also accept “Oh that’s nasty!”

SCIENCE! For reals, these guys are doing things my limited imagination never thought could happen. I mean, sure, I was expecting Jet Packs by now but this is pretty solid.

DIGITS:

(thank you)

THE MORE YOU KNOW (RAINBOW SPARKLE SPLOOSH): Sometimes people get different pieces-parts than others. In this case, it’s called polydactyly.

THE CIRCLE OF LIFE: The sentence “This has really never happened before” makes one wonder if Willy and Co are upping their game?

CONSEQUENCES: Looks like there is a “production vendor” in Hollywood that is not having a good year. Also, to be clear, this is the kind of stuff that will only give copyright holders more fuel for their attempts to gain more power over consumers. This dude is no hero.

THE GOOD, THE BAD, THE UGLY ET AL: This is pretty good. This is not surprising but bad nonetheless. This is just ugly. BONUS: (expletives abound). Finally, this is just so damn sad.

INCOMING!

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly.