10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Weathered Boat Shoes, Sweater Polos, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Price varies depending on whether J. Crew is running a 30% or a 40% off sale items code. Currently marked down to $93, but there’s always an extra % off sale items code a comin’. Just in time for the warm weather. Three colors to pick from.

Yes, it’s almost certainly overpriced because of the Brangelina connection and the fancy shape to the bottle. But the fact is… it’s pretty darn good. And this thing does everything right that so many rosé wines get so wrong. It’s not a syrupy sweet rosé. Much lighter. Won’t be as crisp as a dry white, but doesn’t have the pucker factor of those either. Somewhere between blush and straw colored. And that bottle shape does help it make for an impressive hostess/host gift if you’re headed to someone else’s place. Tasty enough that it’s strangely difficult to photograph a full bottle.

An inexpensive, flexible, summer ready belt that won’t put a dent in your vacation savings. Navy or Olive. Imitation leather accents. Nice, rounded off buckle. Something to keep in mind for any future tiered sales when you’re close to a threshold but not quite there.

LOTS of brands are doing a sweater polo this year. It’s exactly what you think it is. A bit looser / more free flowing knit (since it’s more sweater fabric than polo fabric). Very much retro. Rat-pack like. And the knit is interesting on this one. A few raised portions at the chest give it some nice visual interest, while not slapping big blocky stripes on the thing. Piping at the collar and placket. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10” / 185, but this is pre-washing. It’s 100% cotton, so, I’d consider sizing up if you’re in between sizes. Also shown at the top of the post. Often on sale. 4 colors available.

If you’ve ever had a Schwepp’s G&T, and then a Q tonic G&T, you know there is a HUGE variety of tonics out there. And depending on your tastes, picking the right one can make all the difference. This concentrated tonic syrup gives you even more control over your gin and tonic. Add seltzer and syrup to taste. Keeps for several months as long as you refrigerate after opening. Big thanks to reader Mark J. for the tip!

Summer suit worthy and good for business casual year round. As has been proven multiple times, Aston Grey is one of the better budget shoe brands out there. Now… if we could also just figure out what that dark gray buck is on the right. (Couldn’t find it on the DSW site?) Currently north of the $75 threshold, but, will drop with the next tiered code.

Big thanks to reader Calvin M. for the tip on this thing. He caught it in person, in store, and said: “Seems to have a pin-cord like material, a classic slim cut, patch pockets, a decently long tail, non-functioning sleeve buttons, and the medium was perfect for my 38R frame.” Also, the reviews online a pretty glowing. Now, it’s a jersey fabric, so, don’t expect any real structure. Might feel (and wear) a bit more like a sweater or sweatshirt cut into a sportcoat shape. Often on sale.

These are basically lightweight golf pants (think tech-gear) that look and wear much more like actual chinos. Made from performance stretch nylon, and they are very comfortable. One of the reviews says they “sound like snow pants,” and while there is some audible “swish” as you walk, it’s not snow-pants bad. Also available in a straight fit, which is shown above in a size 33×30. A new favorite. Plenty of colors to pick from. Know that they do come out of the wash a bit wrinkled, so, be prepared to either be fine with it, or, take a cool iron to em’.

Currently 40% off plus they ship and return for free (thus, even though they’re north of $75, they’re getting included). A terrific budget double monk. Just be prepared to let em air out a bit upon arrival. Let’s just say they don’t smell expensive. Full review here.

Because sometimes, even in summer, you need a sweater. Cotton/linen blend keeps it breathable and delivers on the texture. Wide stripes and crew neck helps keep it casual. Does go on sale from time to time.

