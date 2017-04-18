The Playlist – April 2017

Music is a little like food and clothes. These are areas where it’s probably worthwhile for one to explore & expand their tastes. The Playlist is assembled each month by Dappered’s very own music correspondent, Tim Johnstone. Tim is a former Virgin Records Label Rep & current award winning Program Director at KRVB, which was awarded the FMQB AAA station of the year markets 50+. You can also catch his work on Fridays when he assembles the Weekend Dossier. Got a Spotify account? You’ll find a link to this month’s playlist at the end of the post.

I can tell you right now that Auerbach’s upcoming 2nd solo album will occupy a spot on my year end top ten. “Waiting On A Song” is a joyous, heartfelt homage to Nashville. This is not a Black Keys record. This is not an Arcs record. This is an album recorded with some of Nashville’s legendary studio musicians (i.e. Johnny Cash guys) and icons like Duane Eddy and Mark Knopfler. With co-writes from the likes of John Prine, this collection of songs feels like they could waft their way out of an AM radio in the late 60’s to mid 70’s. That Auerbach makes it all seem so damn effortless speaks to where his creative spirit is at the moment. So good.

Welcome back Beth. We’ve missed you. So. Much.

“You think baby Jesus killed Hitler just so I’d whisper?” Consistently creating some of the best hip-hop out there.

Welcome back Robin Pecknold and company. While former drummer Josh Tillman has found fame as Father John Misty, the band that gave him a start has been really quiet. For years (mostly). With their third album announced, Fleet Foxes serves up a very Fleet Foxes bit of pastoral folk music. And it is a lovely thing indeed.

This is a trip. It is a fantastic throw back to late 60’s early 70’s British folk rock served up with psychedelic overtones, prog rock conventions and contemporary beats. So many touchstones here and none of them matter in the moment. Not one. Headphones are a must. Tune out everything else and just immerse yourself.

First things first. Willie is still with us. The man does not slow down, recent sickness aside. He spends a good portion of his year touring and another portion recording music. This is a tribute to his late friend Merle Haggard and while it’s not a Willie original, he owns it all the same.

Because sometimes you just want to rock like it’s 1995. And this is a judgement free zone.

I can’t get enough of this. There is so much to appreciate here. Pusha T and Mavis Staples (who is experiencing a much deserved role as MVP collaborator of the moment – I’ve already featured her here and she’s busy over here and, uh, the next track below) are the perfect duo for a Gorillaz collaboration. Atmosphere, beats, rhymes and a warning: “you best be ready.”

I’ll just let the song speak for itself.

Gritty, funky and super bluesy. In other words, another excellent track from the reliable three piece. Beer me.

I admit it. I’m a Jack Antonoff fan. Let that inform your opinion of my opinion when I say that this new track, which features Lorde (the two collaborated on her upcoming release), is the promise of Spring following a long and mean Winter. “Don’t Take The Money” is a hyperactive love song that surges and shouts and slithers along on enormous hooks and just about any percussive instrument available. It makes me dance like baby Groot at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy. And I am happy.

This man is pushing boundaries and challenging just about everything. This is a statement.

Yes, Debbie Harry and Chris Stein have (smartly) surrounded themselves with younger producers and collaborators. But don’t for a minute think that this could be anything other than a Blondie song. Because, flashbacks and such. AKA “Heart of Glass.”

The Drive By Truckers are pretty far in Jason Isbell’s rear view mirror at this point. With each successive album since his departure from the Truckers, Isbell finds more and more fans. This first track from his upcoming album is a little bit more rock than his last and there is nothing wrong with that. Or this. Fantastic.

THE CLASSIC: Oasis – “Fade In/Out” Live Gmex 1997

Did somebody say something about mid 90’s rock? Once upon a time, this was the most rock and roll band on the planet. On all fronts. With no competitors.

Click here for the Spotify playlist.