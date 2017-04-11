The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style April 2017

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

As is the case with the Most Wanted Affordable Style series on this site, this is a list of suggested items in the styled space arena that recently caught our attention. Whether because of the good price, the great design, or the eye-catching attributes, the following picks showcase a few items that might more finely tune your own home style.

This will fit into rustic, industrial, and even modern decor. It’s a cool take on a piece of furniture that can sometimes get boring. Plus it’s pretty darn affordable.

Art.com is currently running a 50% off Art on Wood promotion. All but the largest size prints are marked 50% off. For the fútbol fans out there, the Soccer Ball Patent print would make a cool wall addition to a guys space (or even in the room of a kid that plays the sport). There are several different types of art prints included in this promotion, from fine art to large animals to School for Witches. (WFT?)

Much cooler looking than the typical wall coat rack. You can line these up, or stagger them a bit. And they’re cheap enough that if you need more than 3 hooks, you can get more for a good price.

If you’re into the mid-century modern thing this bar-tool set should do you well, at least aesthetically. Sold by Nordstrom and has no reviews, so no consumer information on quality. But at least it ships and returns for free.

Sticking with the booze theme, this is a handy way to tote some beer along to an outdoor gathering. It’ll hold up to 64 ounces and keep your beer cold for up to 24 hours. Like it would last that long.

Not so affordable, but cotton blankets are currently on my mind since the weather is starting to warm up and I like the weight of cotton blankets for summer sleeping. This one is a beauty. Woven in Maine on antique looms. Available in grey/white or blue/white stripe in either queen or king sizes. One warning with woven blankets, animal claws can wreak havoc quickly on them. That would happen in my house, thus I will admire this blanket from afar and stick with more affordable options that won’t bring me to tears when a snag happens.

