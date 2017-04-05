Style Scenario: Spring / Summer Wedding, Smart but not Stuffy

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Dressing for summer weddings can be tough. It’s warm, you want to look good, but you don’t want to treat someone else’s big day as your own personal fashion show (it’s seriously bad form). We’re tackling 3 different summer wedding scenarios in as many days. Today features the in-between. Not crazy casual, but the groom won’t be in a tuxedo either. You’re going for styled, but not stiff. Top Photo: Holman Photo

The Suit: Lands’ End Lunar Navy Tailored Fit Lightweight Chino Blazer & Pant – $152.95 @ 30% off ($218.50). The newest addition to the dependable line of Lands’ End tailored fit suiting. Minimal construction, lightweight chino fabric, and a back that’s got barely any lining. The perfect suit to wear to a wedding that’s not stuffy, but you still want to look sharp at.

The Shirt: Ledbury White Fine Twill Mid Spread – $145. Yep. The shirt almost costs as much as the friggin’ suit. But these shirts are just about as perfect as it gets for going tieless. Beautiful fabric, sturdy construction, a perfectly mid-spread collar, and that slightly lowered 2nd button gives you the perfect “V” without showing too much chest. Don’t forget the alloy collar stays, and put a slight bend in em’ for a perfect collar that’ll frame your face.

The Pocket Square: TheTieBar Sky Blue Chambray Pocket Square w/ White Border – $10. Just a bit of color, but in a baby blue lightweight chambray with a white border. A simple, crisply folded pocket square with a bit of color can look great when skipping the necktie.

The Wallet: Mitchell Leather Money Clip Wallet in Horween Burgundy – $79. Made in the USA. The wallet provides easy access to cash, which bartenders & servers will appreciate. More info here.

The Watch: Orient Explorer Automatic Dual Time – $385.08. There’s a LOT going on with this watch… which kinda works when you’ve decided to not wear a necktie. Helps provide some visual interest to your outfit. Dual time, power reserve indicator, and an in-house automatic movement. Strap is more of a burgundy shade.

The Sunglasses: AO Original Pilots in Matte Chrome – $52.14. A classic. Made in the USA too.

The Socks: Nordstrom Wool Blend Over the Calf Dress Socks in Navy – $14.50. They’ll help keep your feet as cool and dry as possible, plus with the over the calf length they’ll stay up all through the ceremony & reception.

The Shoes: Nordstrom Calibrate Cusano Double Monks – $99.90 ($130). Full review here. A little stinky when first removed from the box, but if you let em air out for a day or so, there’s hardly a better bargain double monk.

The Belt: Nordstrom “Ruston” 1″ Wide Leather Belt – $49.50. The slim width and buckle of a dress belt, only with slightly textured leather. Again, perfect for going tieless. Walks the line between dressed up and more laid back perfectly.