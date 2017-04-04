Style Scenario: Spring / Summer Wedding, Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. And it’s never too early to start planning ahead. Dressing for warmer weather weddings can be tough. Today’s scenario is for the most common, and most dressed up of weddings. The ceremony will be outdoors, or, in a (poorly ventilated) church. The reception will be held after in a nearby hall. One of the groomsmen (or the groom!) might pass out from heat stroke. Here’s one way to look your best while avoiding what most other men will wear… namely, a dark, heat absorbing suit + stuffy starched shirt and shiny tie combo. Top Photo Credit

The Suit: Spier & Mackay Light Grey in Slim or Contemporary Fit – $334ish USD. Easily one of the best bargains in the men’s suit world. Half canvas, nice quality Australian Merino wool, a Bemberg lining (so it’ll breathe better than cheap poly lined suits) and the details and craftsmanship is quite impressive. Light grey should help reflect some of the sun’s rays while you’re outside, but it’s still structured and smooth enough for the event.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Light Blue Trim Fit Dress Shirt – $39.00. Or, whatever your favorite well-fitting light blue dress shirt happens to be.

The Tie: Brooks Brothers Italian Wool Dot Knit Tie – $47.70 ($79.50). Skip the mirrored finish silk ties for a warm weather wedding. This time of year calls for something more relaxed, but still plenty put together. Sure, this tie costs a heck of a lot more than something from TheTieBar, but it should look, tie, and drape much better than the competition.

The Watch: Skagen Holst Brown Leather Strap Watch – $108.50 w/ FRIENDS ($155). Inexpensive, classy, and modern without looking like it was dropped out of the sky via an Alien spacecraft.

The Socks: Pantherella Merino Wool Blend Socks – $28. Almost thirty bucks for one pair of socks? That’s up there. But they’re merino wool. And if your feet are sweating, you’ll want a wool barrier between you and the leather of your shoes. Tearing up a dance floor can cause blisters when sockless, even if you’re in the most comfortable of shoes. Want to shell out a bit less and you’re good with a darker pair of grey socks? There’s always these from the Nordstrom house brand.

The Shoes: Jack Erwin Adam Wingtip Oxford in Cognac – $195. Just released in a warm-weather ready, light brown “cognac” shade. A wingtip, but also an oxford with true closed lacing. So, sleek, and gets even sleeker thanks to a slim, blake stitched sole. Nice and flexible for bustin’ a move during the electric slide.

The Wallet: FormFunctionForm Nighttime Wallet in Latte – $62. Lose the billfold bulk when going with a tailored suit, and stick instead to a card case and/or money clip combo. And bring cash to tip the bartender.

The Sunglasses: UNIQLO Wellington Folding Sunglasses – $14.90. If it’s sunny on the way into the ceremony, you’ll want some shades. Yet, you want something lightweight and easy to store during the ceremony, and once the sun goes down. These’ll do nicely. Plus, they’re cheap enough that if you forget em’ at the reception, you won’t be too heartbroken.

The Belt: Marino Ratchet Belt in #37 Brown – $27.99. Yes, this thing again. But a warm to hot weather wedding can just be too damned uncomfortable. So? Get comfortable where you can. Don’t knock these things till you’ve tried them.

The Reminder: Drink water. Lots of water. Stay hydrated. And for goodness sake, if you’re a groomsmen or know one of the groomsmen, a reminder about not locking your knees is certainly warranted.