Style Scenario: A round of golf

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. In case you hadn’t noticed, a little golf tournament called the Masters was played a few weekends back (congrats Sergio!). For those of us living in more northern latitudes, the Masters typically heralds the coming of golf weather after a long winter. If you’re itching to get out on the course, here’s an affordable, and stylish way to stay cool and play comfortably. (photo credit)

The Shirt: UNIQLO Dry Comfort Polo Shirt – $19.90. Made with AIRism in the fabric, this polo is supposed to keep you drier and cooler. Has a small pique weave to it. Should work well on a warm day.

The Pants: IZOD Golf Performance Straight Fit Flat Front Stretch Pant – starting at $29.99. Mainly sold through Amazon, and prices fluctuate greatly depending on the size you need. Straight fit, which will provide better airflow than a slim fit. Also has sun protection built in, and the fabric is wicking to keep you cool. Also provides plenty of stretch for those moments of crouching to read your putt.

The Belt: Merona Fabric Stretch Braided Belt – $9.98 ($19.99). On clearance through Target. 1.25″ wide, so will look right at home on a golf course, plus the “Stretchy braided design adds a dash of intrigue.” Target’s words, not ours. Really.

The Shoes: ECCO ‘Casual Hybrid’ Golf Shoe – $159.99. The most expensive item on this list, but investing in quality shoes is never a bad choice, and ECCO makes really comfortable footwear. Their shoes do tend to run a bit wide, so if you have narrow feet you may want to find other options. Ships and returns free via Nordstrom.

The Watch: Timex Weekender Analog Canvas Strap Watch – $29.05. There are lots of gadgets and apps out there to help you track your game, but part of the fun of golf is getting out and setting all of life’s electronic distractions aside. A clean and simple watch helps with that, all while not buzzing about in your pocket with every facebook status update.

The Sunglasses: UNIQLO Combination Sunglasses – $14.90. Cheap enough that if in a fit of rage you throw these into the pond you lost your ball too, it won’t be too painful (not that any of us would ever do that…ever). Stylish enough that they’ll keep you looking good on the course. Nose pads are wide enough that they’d hopefully keep these from sliding down in a clutch putt moment.

The Cap: adidas Adizero Cap – $25.95. Playing a game of golf without something on your head is an easy way to get a scalp/face burn. This cap from adidas has UPF 50 built into the fabric for extra protection. The undervisor is non-glare, and mesh panels provide air circulation.

The Can Cooler: RTIC Stainless Steel Can Cooler – $10. First off, be sure to have water out on the course. That being said, there’s nothing like playing a round on a warm day with friends while sipping on a cold can of beer. This will help keep your beverage cold hole after hole.