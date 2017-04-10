Steal Alert: Filson Made in the USA Cover Cloth Mile Marker Waxed Cotton Coat

No, this coat isn’t everyone’s style. And for those who are less traditional and more risky in their own looks, they might question why such a simple looking coat is getting it’s own post here on this site.

Because it’s not a $175 coat. It’s very much a $350 coat. And I personally know this, having paid full price for it (yes really) not that long ago.

It’s also one of those classic pieces of rugged design that should appeal to anyone who likes playing in the outdoors, but also doesn’t mind looking good while doing so.

Internet high fives for half-off heritage pieces of American Made outerwear!!

The Mile Marker is a well proportioned (no, not slim, more on that in a second), tough as nails coat that also happens to be made in the USA. Oil finish cover cloth exterior helps keep the weather out, while a super comfortable moleskin collar can stand up (literally) against the wind. Draw-cord waist adds some shape while also keeping heat in. Takes Filson zip-in liners. Stunningly beefy zippers and snaps.

Available in black or olive, via Nordstrom.

It’s more of a regular/straight fit than a slim fit, so if you’re a truly slim fella? You might feel a little swallowed up in these things. And know that while it’s waxed cotton, it’s also pretty warm. Not something I’d want to wear if the sun is out and the temps are above 55. Also know that the waxed cotton, for some reason, attracts lint and pet hair like CRAZY. So, be prepared to accept that, or, roll it off every now and then.

But that’s probably why it’s half off. It’s just about out of season. Still though. Some types will love it. Some won’t. Ships and returns for free since it’s on sale at Nordstrom.

Carry on.