Most Wanted Affordable Style – April 2017

Consider these to be power rankings. Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

That’s quite the price jump from the mid-grey sneakers that are now all but sold out, but… maybe they’re made in Italy or something with some serious attention to detail? Might want to wait for a code to drop that can be applied on items over $100. Otherwise, if you prefer smooth leather to suede? Massdrop is selling some Italian made full grain white leather sneakers for $90. Final sale though, and since it’s Massdrop, you gotta wait a bit for delivery.

Travel season is just around the corner and this sucker should turn some heads. Crafted in CA from Horween’s pretty-much-perfect chromexcel #8 leather. Deep burgundy with tons of character. Not enormous, but 2,268 cubic inches of space should get the job done for more than a few (and also meet many airline requirements for carry on luggage). Shipping date is June. Too spendy but still want a USA made duffel? Try the Filson Tin Cloth small field duffel. That one goes for $150 and is a bit bigger in size.

70% cotton and 30% linen chambray outer. Looks like it might be unlined as well (so, don’t expect it to be super warm). Athletic stripes give it a nice retro feel. And tough to beat the price. (But, don’t expect brilliant quality for forty bucks.) Big thanks to Ryan N. for the tip!

Four hundred bucks is not a small ask for a quartz, even if it’s a Swiss chrono… but boy does this thing look awfully good. Gotta say that I personally preferred the old Christoper Ward logo, but the new one sure seems to work just fine with this more minimalist dial. Great looking blue hands as well. 39mm in diameter is on trend with the less-is-more (in terms of size) watch trend.

A blue, herringbone, 100% linen sportcoat is incredibly versatile from late spring to early fall. A bit more texture and pattern than a standard navy blazer, and a little more relaxed looking thanks to the naturally (and expected) occurring wrinkles. J. Crew smartly made both of these with just a half lining in the back in order to promote maximum airiness. Can easily wear with jeans on cooler days, but switch in some lightweight chinos on the warm and sunny days. It appears that the price difference is due to the source of the fabric? The darker blue option has fabric made in France.

BONUS Warm Weather Patio Happy Hours w/ Friends – (Price Varies)

There’s hardly a better reward for a solid week’s worth of work than cutting out a bit early and meeting some friends for a spot of sunshine and beers and/or cocktails. Just remember to hydrate (y’know, with plain ol’ water) if you’re sitting in the sun.

