Lands’ End 50% off ONE Reg. Priced Item Sale

Yes, there are a few stipulations about this deal that can make you go full “sad trombone” if you’re not paying attention. First, it has to be a regular priced item. And much of the Land’s End site is on sale right now. Second, you can only use this code and pin on ONE item. So, say you’re shopping for a suit (which are sold as separates at LE). Just the jacket will get the cut. Kinda a bummer. But still, half off is half off, so, let’s get to the picks…

WARNING: Sizes are scattered, at best, at post time. Looks like these things are a hit, despite being fully lined. But? It is a hell of a price for a half-canvas Italian wool blazer, made out of fabric sourced from Italy. Just wish they would have had more stock on hand. If memory serves, this thing sold out (or was removed from their site?) shortly after it’s debut. A few weeks later, it came back, but it’s down to odd sizes now.

Check out that nice collar roll. Tailored fit. Supima cotton. A basic, but a well executed basic.

Minimal lining. No shoulder pads. Less chest construction. Available in the usual khaki, or, a nice deep shade of true-blue. The only problem? If you want the whole suit for half off, then you’ll have to wait for another code to come along (or, have someone else order the pants for you) since it’s a 50% off one item deal. Otherwise, it’s $144.25 for the entire suit, with half off the jacket and the pants at full price. That shakes down to just about 34% off retail.

Looking for a casual, summer ready belt that won’t slip and slide throughout the day as it looses tension? These, obviously, won’t suffer from that problem. Hooray for grommets. Leather trim is a nice touch. Liking that green/olive shade.

A more casual, rumpled version of their Hyde Park oxfords. Multiple colors to pick from. Kinda a bummer that free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50 though. Note that there are three fit options on these things. There’s traditional, tailored, and slim. Don’t forget to click on one of those before you pick your size.

Ninety bucks ain’t cheap, but the cashmere that Lands’ End uses really is a step above their competition. A super fine gauge makes it feel lighter in weight but still super strong. Fit is more of a straight fit, less super slim. Not enormous if you’ve got some bulk on you though.

Well loved by many. Nice, lighter weight merino wool. Lots of colors to pick from and you can have em’ hemmed before they leave the warehouse. Just be warned: there’s not a ton of room in the seat. So if your box jumps and squats have produced some badonkadonk, your glutes might end up shrink wrapped in well-priced merino.

Two button downs that can be used for the upcoming warmer weather. Yes, even the chambray (which can look oddly good with a khaki colored suit and dark knit tie). Again, make sure you click the “tailored” fit box instead of “traditional” fit, just above the S,M,L, XL size options.

100% linen, appears to have just a butterfly lining for the back, and comes in their tailored fit. Perfect for this time of year. With a pattern like that, you can wear it with jeans now, then wear it with white or light grey chinos once the temps start to rise.

Totally out of season now, but… still a favorite. If you like the heritage sportswear look, but hate the full/baggy fits a lot of that stuff can suffer from? Then this might be a real find for you. Their true, tailored (but not skinny) fit. Totally unlined back. British tweed. Leather buttons. The real deal. Size shown is a 40R.

Swimwear can get expensive in a hurry. These? Under $20 with the half of code. A not too short, not too long inseam, plenty of patterns to choose from, they come with a handy sunglasses loop, and they’re equipped with a mesh liner.

These are getting another mention being that people are starting to swap out their heavy winter bedding for less bulky stuff in preparation for spring. Huge thanks to reader Brian C. for sending in the tip on these sheets. They’re made out of the exact same, cool and crisp fabric that Lands’ End makes their oxford shirts out of. According to Brian C., once you get these things, you’re hooked, and they just get better with age/washings. Price range above indicates what you pay depending on your mattress size (twin, full, queen, king).

The half off one item code SPRING50 and pin 4017 expires today, 4/18/17.