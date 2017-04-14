First Class Blast from the Past, Slender James, & Coachella’s Mastermind

GOTH ROCK ROYALTY:

To be fair, she started out in a punk band before helping create a new genre of post-punk rock. She will forever be Queen. #siouxsiesioux

STFU: Douche canoe of the week right here. And I don’t think much of this kind of crap either. On the other hand…

…PEOPLE ARE AMAZING: I have been fortunate. While sometimes it seems like I’ve lost all sense, I have always had full use of my senses. So I can’t even imagine what this would be like. And to create such beauty.

FOOD SECURITY? This is not the first time that China has done this. It won’t be the last. This can’t be a good sign of what’s to come.

KIDS THESE DAYS! No, really. There have got to be some red-faced administration folks shuffling around right about now. I can’t help but think about recent vetting by another administration.

GOALS:

HEY ALANIS! Now this is ironic. And, also, a tidy metaphor about the futility of making promises one can’t keep about, how to put this, reality moving forward.

PEOPLE ASK ME…Tim, why do you hate people, mostly? This.

DO YOU EVEN GAME STOP BRO? No, really. Do you? Because you should know about this.

PRE-HISTORIC FINGER STEAKS: Admittedly, it took me way too long to figure out that this is actually worse then?

PROFILE OF THE WEEK: The guy who scores Coachella’s big names.

THE CIRCLE OF LIFE:

Heads up: depending on your tolerance for pseudo-traditional South African music, you might want to mute this. But if you can watch it on your TV? Amazing. Truly.

FUTBOL! Next time your baseball loving pal disses the beautiful game for being boring, send him this. And in the instance you are that guy, this.

BEST. PAL. EVER. “Get to the choppah!”

AND IT’S NOT EVEN IN AUSTRALIA! Shudders.

ASTOUNDING FEATS IN ENGINEERING: This is pretty incredible. It would also furiously compound any seasickness you might have.

SAD TROMBONE: I cannot believe we are going through this. Again.

ONCE UPON A TIME:

The associate producer of The Weekend Dossier, Eric H, is back with more goodness.

PACKAGING MATTERS: The Trader Joe’s effect. Mostly. #slimjamestho

JOLT V 2.0? I am shaking just thinking about this (goes to Amazon and buys a case).

APPLAUSE: Much respect. This is not something I would be up for. As Eric says, “worse than any horror movie.”

PLUB YOU! Turns out you don’t need fancy wireless earbuds to actually have wireless earbuds. Huh.

SHOEGAZE IS BACK: A couple months back, Slowdive announced a brand new album (after a 20 year break) and it was big news for college radio fans of a certain age. I included this in the Playlist earlier this year. Here’s their latest and yes, it’s another gem. It’s been a good time for fans of the genre. My Bloody Valentine released a new album last year that found them in excellent form. And Ride has just announced new music as well.

ALL DAY EVERY DAY:

TRAILBLAZER: In the time it took this man to assume the position, I would have killed myself in an accident. I love this for so many reasons.

BECAUSE CHEAP ISN’T NECESSARILY GOOD: It took me some time not to make all sorts of faces when friends talk about this stuff. It’s…not good. And now, the rest of the story.

THE FAIRER SEX: You think Cersei Lannister was powerful? Not. Even. Close.

THE INCOMING BEFORE THE INCOMING: This looks super heavy and totally interesting.

INCOMING!

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly