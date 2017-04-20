Allen Edmonds Chukkas Under $200, Summer Suit Savings, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Seems like it’s been a while since Club Monaco ran any sort of significant discount? Nice to see you back. And what a way to come back. Sure, the selection is scatter shot, but there are some real gems in there. American made, suede chukkas for under $200? Not bad at all. Meanwhile, that suede bomber is still spendy, even with the discount, but it is made in the USA.

Cole Haan can be a bit of an easy target for some. Yes, they aren’t the same as they used to be. (Although the “old” Cole Haan is so distant in the rear-view mirror, many don’t remember a pre-Nike owned CH. Heck, Nike doesn’t even have a stake in em’ anymore.) But if you play the sale game? As in, wait for a code that can be stacked on top of sale items? Then the price to quality and style ratio can be pretty good. Code expires at 6am ET on 4/26.

Mentioning this again because wedding season is fast approaching, and many of us know what it’s like to be staring down the business end of an obligation which includes a suit and getting said suit tailored and… well you get it.

No code needed here. Extra discount happens at checkout. Bit of a basics blowout here. Lots of their newish spring collection seems to have been dumped, already, into the sale section. Even there new slim fit Luxe Touch polos (not all, but many) are lurking about. Plenty of casual button downs as well.

Looks like Brooks Brothers has extended their 40% off select suits/sportcoats event through Saturday, 4/22. Size selection is still a bit scattered, but if you’re looking to get suited (or sport…coated?) for a heck of a lot less than Brooks Brothers normally charges, then now’s the time to give it a peek.

Interesting. Stretch 5 pockets that they claim are softer than chinos? Made in the USA. No sale here, because Huckberry doesn’t usually discount their F&T stuff… but for those who like the look of a smart-casual 5 pocket pant, and value made in the USA, these might be worth a real sniff. 97% cotton and 3% lycra.

Also worth a mention: