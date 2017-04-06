AE Anniversary Sale Eve, USA Made Leather Briefcases, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

It’s one of the better sales that Allen Edmonds runs. Not everything is getting major discounts, but they always throw a few wheelhouse models into the mix when it comes to eye-popping price cuts. This time around? It’s the Cornwallis. All the sehxzay. It haz it. And if you’re more conservative, the Fifth Ave., with it’s quarter-brogue cap toe, is the way to go. Sale runs through 4/24. UPDATE: And has been the case the last (few?) times they’ve run a big sale… the prices are in effect the day before the official launch. So, no waiting.

The Obvious Pick: Gustin USA Made Horween #8 Leather Brief – $249

Hang on a sec… weren’t these things just going for $199 not that long ago? That’s a big price jump. And you’ll have to wait until late June/early July to get your hands on it, and your stuff in it. So, know that going in.

Not a terribly high threshold, especially considering that warm weather wedding season is fast approaching. And $120 for an oxford cloth, light colored suit? Not bad. Certainly wondering about the color of the thing in person. It’s listed as “slate blue”…. really?

It’s real tough to beat the style and relative quality of Aston Grey shoes. They’re a DSW house brand. Code expires today, 4/6/17.

For the Big Spenders: Massdrop Junghans Max Bill Auto Watch – $699 FINAL ($965)

The Obvious Pick: Junghans Max Bill Automatic Watch 38mm – $699 FINAL

That’s a lot of cash to drop on a wrist watch. But? Seems like some of you fellas are down with that (as far as threads and the social media channels seem to indicate). Made in Germany. Automatic movements. Timeless Bauhaus looks. Final sale though. So be VERY CAREFUL.

Also worth a mention: