The Irish Giant, Super Early U2, & Tommy Shelby at the Wheel

ARE YOU READY FOR SOME FACTOIDS? This is getting embarrassing. I mean, with all the great stuff that Dappered reader Eric H. brings to the Dossier again this week, I need to start updating my resume.

INCOMING: Eric H. is a fellow Tilda Swinton fan. This is one more reason why we like him. This looks like another winning movie from this director who has become a new favorite.

FIT YOUR BITS: Have we become so enamored of metrics that we have arrived here? I can’t wait to see how MyFitnessPal incorporates this information.

EXCESS BAGGAGE? We aren’t doing it right.

ROMANCING THE STONE! In real life. Only, not so much. It’s not a quick read but it leaves you wanting more.

THOUSANDS ARE SAILING…

BUT DOES IT MATTER ANYMORE? It’s great that Snopes is getting some love over here, and it is genuinely interesting to read about how they operate, but if some people no longer care about the truth, what good is it? For reals, I remember how incredulous my dad was when I introduced him to the site by responding to all sorts of nonsense he was “learning” from a certain talk show host. Editor’s Note: “Toilets, as it turns out, are more complicated than they appear.” It’s amazing how certain so many of us are about so many things, when we really don’t know shit from shinola.

THE WAR ON BOTS: We have positive news from the front lines. More of this please.

CONSEQUENCES? Ugh. This would be so disappointing. #pariahstate*

GOOD. NESS. This is something. I started to think about how I would feel on a board like that in the middle of the ocean and I got a little sick. This is more my speed.

ONCE UPON A TIME:

I remember stumbling across the 7 inch single for this about the time their album WAR was released and feeling like I found treasure. Also, professional level mullet skills here.

CONSEQUENCES: If you think any of this or this or this is unrelated to current events here in the US…

THE WAR ON DRUGS: I’m not sure if this is going to work but I admire the approach that is being taken.

DON’T BE LIKE THESE GUYS…or we would also accept, be happy that you don’t make decisions like this: I’ll take your endless carbs and a side of a Coen-Brothers-movie-waiting-to-happen.

HARD CORE: I poke fun at Australia a bunch because of their gobsmackingly impressive array of killer everything. But it really is a country of remarkable people.

FOR WHEN THE WHISKEY KICKS IN…

THE IRISH GIANT… And the saga over his bones. Surprisingly, there is no snark there.

CONSEQUENCES2: Haters gonna hate. Then there’s this. Which is so damn frustratingly obnoxious I can’t even put the effort into pissing all over it.

LIFE IMITATES ART: Does this remind anyone else about GATTACA?

DAVID VS GOLIATH? For those who have been following the conflict between Austin and Uber, this is interesting.

INCOMING! Heads up fellas- this one is a redband trailer so NSFW.

*it’s called humor. please allow that to still be part of who we are.