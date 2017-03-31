The Evolution of Retail, Test your Pandemic Smarts, & one Bulletproof Suit

WANT TO PLAY A GAME?

THIS IS NOT A RHETORICAL QUESTION: I don’t see anyone addressing what actual jobs will exist for actual people in the next generation or so? Because for reals. We seem to be doomed. Little bit. Little bit.

MESMERIZING: I could watch this all damn day. Don’t judge.

AWKWARD: I am sure there is more to this story than what we get here but what we get here is a whole lot of something on it’s own. Reality bites.

PUBLIC RELATIONS POWERHOUSE: Seriously. Can these guys do anything right? And WTF Philadelphia Eagles? Because less fun for everyone is a good thing for who, exactly?

HO-HUM HOUND:

IN OUR CONTINUING SERIES…Oof. These guys are really having a terrible go of it. I suppose this is where I fully admit that I have been amazed at how this company has operated since their launch.

NOT GONNA LIE: This is going to get to you. Also, the woman responsible for this is pretty special. BONUS: Little humans are the best humans.

GERMAN ENGINEERING? Ah ha! Even the best of us can screw up when it really counts.

OH, BY THE WAY: There is no such thing as privacy anymore. You are probably not surprised by this. Also, what began here and continued here resulted in, oh wait. That last link pretty much spilled the beans. My two cents: when John Q Public isn’t getting a share of the spoils, he doesn’t much care for this. And it seems to me that more people are paying attention these days. And they are noisy.

HA HA HARDY:

This was one of the first movies that I noticed him in. And it was intense.

RETAIL TROUBLE: The evolution of retail as we know it is progressing. Quickly. Or something. But really, this is gloomy.

I DON’T UNDERSTAND FASHION #285: What the actual f-word? Am I missing something? Is it just me? Maybe don’t answer that.

WAIT, WHAT? This isn’t real is it? Is it? That’s some Pinterest worthy party planning right there.

THE MORE YOU KNOW: The origins of Taco Tuesday.

THE ANTI-TURNER:

Polish painter Justyna Kopania is ringing my bells at the moment.

THIS IS EITHER…expert trolling or…uh…yeah I got nothing.

THIS IS TERRIBLE: Definitely terrible. Sometimes the highest court in the land doesn’t get it right. HA! Sometimes? I kill myself.

ARE YOU READY FOR THE PANDEMIC? I got 66%. I’m so screwed.

WANT TO PLAY A GAME? No, really. How many of these do you remember?

COULROPHOBIA:

UGH: I totally hate this guy. I totally respect this guy. I totally appreciate Dominic R for sending this our way. As he said,

“If this doesn’t make the Weekend Dossier, then something is very wrong.”

BALLS OF STEEL: Lost in translation. And then some. Personally, I have many questions.

THE SUIT WHICH WILL SAVE YOUR LIFE: This is not affordable.

MEANWHILE…In Arkansas.

NIGHTMARE FUEL: AKA Damn Mother Nature! That is some scary shit right there.

NAILED IT!

SPEAKING OF FUTBOL: Meanwhile, nine months later… Celebrate good times, come on! But wait, there’s more!

CONSEQUENCES: I don’t really know what a tar heel is but I’m guessing this would pay for a few of them?

HEY ALANIS: Now this is ironic. And unfortunate. And (insert appropriate adjective here).

KITTEN POWER: I’m just going to leave this right here. Not that I condone this sort of thing. Mostly.

LULLABIES FROM HELL: Or for when self medicating?

INCOMING: You were sort of warned. Sort of.

