The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style March 2017

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

As is the case with the Most Wanted Affordable Style series on this site, this is a list of suggested items in the styled space arena that recently caught our attention. Whether because of the good price, the great design, or the eye-catching attributes, the following picks showcase a few items that might more finely tune your own home style.

The great thing about a bar cart is that your bar becomes mobile. That’s not always necessary, but it’s nice to have the option. If you’re a fan of the mid-century modern look you’ll appreciate the aesthetics of this cart, but with its muted colors it will fit in with multiple types of decor. If you’re good with brighter colors, or, you just frankly don’t want to spend this kind of money on a small piece of furniture? Check out Primer’s guide to making your own. For less. A lot less. Also, bar carts are one of those items that can show up in thrift stores now and again.

Printed in the US, this graphic shower curtain is a great way to make a bold artistic statement in a bathroom. Offered by Sharp Shirter, they have several shower curtains that lean masculine, and will have your guests talking as they exit the loo.

Good design can make everyday objects become extraordinary to look at. This cheese board is counter-worthy if you want to keep it out, and will definitely garner a few admiring comments at social gatherings. There’s only a couple of these left at Amazon for the price shown above, but it can be found elsewhere for more.

Spendy, but a mighty fine looking piece of wall decor. If you have a proclivity for maps or topography, this reproduction should fit right in with your aesthetics. Plus the color scheme will work well in a space that utilizes more masculine tones. The Australian company that makes this piece specializes in reviving rare illustrations from times past. This piece may be pricey, but it’s something you’ll have for a very, very long time.

What I really liked about this shelving is it can be used to display records on a wall. Kind of cool. Would also make great shelves in a bathroom to hold a few magazines and add a decorative touch. They come in brass or copper (thus the price difference). If metallic is not your thing you could always spray paint them a different color.

I’m currently preparing for a backyard makeover, so these caught my eye perusing the interwebs. Even if you don’t want to cover an entire patio, they’d create some nice contrast and defined space for areas you want to place planters or a small seating area. Sold by Big Lots, so who knows how many seasons they’ll actually last, but they won’t put too big a dent in your wallet.

Digging the rustic meets industrial look of this table. And it’s selling at a pretty decent discount at Hayneedle.com. Would fit right in to a well styled bachelor pad.

Sarah W. is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.