Style Scenario: The First Day it Feels like Spring

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Despite old man winter throwing one final haymaker in mid-March, it finally seems like we’re headed towards spring. So that first, noticeably warm and sunny day is gonna happen soon. Here’s one way to embrace the change in the weather, without looking like you’re boarding a plane for the equator.

The Sportcoat: Brooks Bros. Fitz. Fit Linen ($268.80) + Handkerchief 6 pk ($35) = $203.80 w/ BCSP17 ($483). Got all that? The linen sportcoat is on sale, but you’ve got to hit $300 to use the BCSP17 $100 off $300 code. So, getting some handkerchiefs actually makes the total purchase much cheaper. If the stripes on the BB jacket are too bold for your taste, try the J. Crew Unconstructed Linen/Cotton Ludlow for $168.

The Sunglasses: Suitsupply Acetate and Metal Sunglasses – $79. Another one of these hybrid deals with an acetate frame yet metal temples. Ships and returns for free.

The Shirt: J.C.F. SLIM Linen Button Down – $44.50. Lightweight with a little bit of texture. True slim fit. Often on sale.

The Watch: Timex Weekender Chrono w/ Green Dial – $60ish. Color without going overboard. Leather strap.

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt in Dark Brown – $23.97 w/ FFSALE ($39.95). Usually excluded, but not during the currently running Friends and Family sale. Some would want to go with a bright striped fabric or web belt here, but it’s still just March… it’s not July. So, keep it subtle with the dark brown leather belt.

The Briefcase: Filson Original Brief in Tan – $325. Made in the USA. A total classic. Tough to find on sale.

The Shoes: New Republic Suede Bucks in Gray – $51 ($68). Haven’t seen the bucks in person yet, but their suede wingtips sure did impress for the low price point. Neutral gray uppers with that classic red brick sole.

The Socks: Smartwool Merino Blend No-Show Socks – $13.95. Wool > Cotton. Always. Special no-slip pads at the interior heel keep these from slipping down under your foot while wearing. No shame in wearing regular socks with this outfit though. Might be too cold/early for some to go for the sockless look.

The Jeans: Old Navy SLIM FIT Flex Max Jeans in Dark Wash – $44. Super comfortable, and while there’s a slight bit of fading to the fabric, it actually works as a transitional jean between cold and warm temps. Go with the slim fit here since you’re wearing a tailored jacket up top. The straight fits are a bit too wide through the leg.