Style Scenario: Smart Casual at Home (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Sometimes, dressing with purpose can really boost your mood. But what happens if you’re at home? Most guys in the 21st century default to the most casual stuff they’ve got if they’re not leaving the house. But let’s say you’ve got some creative work to do. Or, you’ve got a date coming over/you’re staying in with your partner for a quiet night at home. No one ever wrote the Great American Novel in boxer shorts and a stained t-shirt. Same goes for being successful in the game of love. Here’s one way to stay comfortable but still look quite sharp while within the walls of your home.

The Sweater: UNIQLO Extra Fine Merino Wool in Grey – $39.90. Just say no to cotton or cotton/cashmere sweaters, and say yes instead to ultra lightweight, super-fine merino wool from UNIQLO. Yes, they seem to have “Americanized” the fit in the last year or so, but they’re still something else in terms of the price to fabric ratio.

The Shirt: GAP “Swiss Dot” Button Down – $23.57 w/ MOREFUN ($49.95). Dots. They’re really not nearly as loud as you might think. Just keep em’ small and subtle. Oh, and feel free to (gasp) leave your shirt untucked. You’re at home afterall.

The Watch: Invicta Pro Diver Japanese Automatic – $79.66. A well loved “beater” automatic that gets the job done for an unusually low price.

The Belt: Banana Republic Tumbled Italian Leather Belt – $49.50. Back in 2002 I bought a belt similar to this one from American Eagle. Roller buckle, bigger but not huge, and mainly casual. 15 years later I still wear it a few times a week and it’s showing no signs of giving up. Believe it or not, that particular belt was made in Italy. (Yes, an American Eagle product, made in Italy.) Now, this ain’t the same belt. But it should fulfill the same role in your wardrobe. For fifteen years of heavy use? Who knows.

The Productivity Tools: Lamy Fountain Pen – $41.96 & Legal Pads – $12.04. In case you’re at home, trying to get a little work done. Why this old-timey, analog stuff? Because 9 times out of 10 one will be more productive and have better ideas/breakthroughs with a pen and paper. No, this isn’t scientifically proven. But there’s one thing a legal pad DOESN’T have that your laptop/phone does…. and that’s constant connectivity to distracting social media and other websites. Like the one you’re reading now.

The Treat: A favorite adult beverage. Or, if you don’t drink, whatever your favorite non-alcoholic happens to be. Treat. Yo. Self.

The Jeans: GAP straight Fit Jeans in Rinse – $35.37 ($59.95). Straight fit. Classic color. Nice price. Huzzah.

The Shoes: 1901 ‘Calgary’ Chukka – $79.90 ($110). Not quite sure what “rustic” leather is… probably a waxed, short nap suede? Maybe? Anyway, putting on a pair of real shoes can make a big difference in your attitude/outlook. Like wearing decent clothes instead of casual-as-hell rags, lacing up some shoes can help make you feel like you’re taking on the world, even if you’re doing it from your home office.

The Socks: Wigwam Performance Knee High Ski Socks – $13.00. Wool and well engineered.

The Suggestion = Comb your hair (L’Oreal Homme Mat Matte Sculpting Pomade – $14.97 | Kent Comb – $10). Even if you won’t be leaving your place, clean up a bit. It’s like how making your bed can make you a more productive, happier person… only instead of your bed, it’s the mess that’s on top of your head that needs some work.