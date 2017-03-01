Style Scenario: Casual Happy Hour (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Sometimes a mid week break with some pals at a pub is needed. If we all just waited until the weekend to kick back, even a little bit, think of all the time we would have wasted between now and retirement? Blow off some steam (smartly) and remind yourself that life is really more about farting around than anything else.

The Jacket: UNIQLO MA-1 Bomber in Light Grey – $39.90 ($49.90). Timeless design, but in an unexpected light grey color. Matte finish is a welcome departure from some other all poly/nylon wind breakers.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Men’s Shop Brushed Jersey Polo – $35.70 ($59.50). Relaxed without giving up totally. Button down collar will keep that collar at attention, framing your mug. Ships and returns for free.

The Hat: J. Crew Cashmere Cable Knit Hat – $55.99 w/ SHOPFAST ($88). Nice shade of olive plays well with the greys and blues through the rest of the outfit. 100% cashmere. Will drop further with the next extra 30%-40% off sale items code.

The Sunglasses: J. Crew Jack Aviators – $55.99 w/ SHOPFAST ($98). Like the hat, these’ll drop further with the next code. Full review here.

The Watch: Timex Intelligent Quartz Flyback Chrono Cream Dial – $82. A little contrast and heft on the wrist. Lots of technology going on with this thing, but still looks a little retro thanks to the color scheme.

The Gloves: J. Crew Wool Smartphone Gloves – $39.99 ($49.99). Another sale section find that balances price, quality, and functionality.

The Card Case: Jack Spade Striped Barrow 6-Card Holder – $39 FINAL ($79). Monochrome with plenty of slots.

The Suggestion = Bring Cash. It’s easier to tip with as you go (or, up front if starting a tab and you know the bartender and want to be attended to), plus you’ll need quarters for the dartboard/pool table/etc.

The Jeans: Old Navy Slim Fit Built-In Flex Max Jeans – $40. LOTS of stretch in these things. Wish they came in a more saturated “rinse” shade, but this slightly worn/washed looking pair does great in more dressed down situations.

The Shoes: Puma Roma in White/New Navy – $41.97. You may have your Nike Killshots. I’ll take the padded and supportive Roma. Pretty close to the Nike Cortez, only cheaper. And the Cortez was the choice of an immortal master of style, confidence, and bravado… one George Costanza.

The Socks: Etiquette Clothiers Wool Blend Navy/Blue Camo – $19 ($36). Not the thickest things. So, good for transitional times of year like this one. A pattern that keeps the contrast under control by sticking to the same general area on the color wheel. On sale via Jack Spade. A bit spendy, but at least they’re made up of mostly merino and cashmere.

The Belt: J. Crew Braided Cotton Belt in Light Hickory – $31.99 w/ SHOPFAST ($39.99). A standard brown leather belt would do just fine here too. This one is 20% off and also ships free thanks to the promo that J. Crew is running.