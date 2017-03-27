Monday Sales Tripod – Sub $170 Goodyear Welted Shoes, New Suitsupply, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. Expect these with zero regularity.

CT shirts are often marked up so they can be had for a lower price during discounts and deals, but it’s the rest of the site that rarely sees any kind of promotion. So, while 15% doesn’t seem like much, it’s actually not bad for Charles Tyrwhitt (shirts aside of course). Anybody got a big fancy wedding coming up this spring? That slim fit, Super 120s wool shawl collar tux in Midnight Blue could be a real winner. Code expires 3/30.

As the flash-sale thing has withered and all but died, somehow Rue La La has continued to provide solid service and great brands at eye catching discounts. How? I dunno. But, they’re one of the better flash sale sites still doing work out there. It certainly appears that those suits are from the BrooksCool line, and if you look closely at the lining of the jacket? They appear to have a “full canvas” tag on ’em (which is not unusual for the BrooksCool line).

So it’s not a sale, since it’s Suitsupply and they only open the outlet a couple times a year, but with the warm weather a comin’ fast, now’s not a bad time to take a look at the newest stuff that just dropped. No pre-sale here people. It’s in stock and ready to go. Suitsupply knows what they’re doing. Their spring/summer jackets are made from airy fabrics, and the lining and structure is minimal. Plus, everything ships and returns for free.

Also worth a mention on a Monday