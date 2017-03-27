Monday Sales Tripod – Sub $170 Goodyear Welted Shoes, New Suitsupply, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. Expect these with zero regularity.
#1. Charles Tyrwhitt: 15% Off Sitewide w/ M3A15
- Goodyear Welted Brown Parker Suede Toe Cap Brogue Oxfords – $169.15 ($199)
- UK Made Goodyear Welted Brown Richmond Calf Leather Wholecuts – $296.65 ($399)
- Made in Portugal Blake Stitched Pembridge Chukka Boots – $194.65 ($229)
- Made in Portugal Blake Stitched Montagu Chelsea Boots – $194.65 ($229)
- Goodyear Welted Grey Soho Suede Derby Shoe – $169.15 ($199)
- Goodyear Welted Wing Tip Brogue Monk Shoes – $169.15 ($199)
- Classic or Slim Fit Navy Wool Blazer – $254.15 ($299)
- Midnight Blue Slim Fit Shawl Collar Tuxedo – $424.15 ($499)
- Classic or Slim Fit Cotton Sportcoat – $220.15 ($259)
CT shirts are often marked up so they can be had for a lower price during discounts and deals, but it’s the rest of the site that rarely sees any kind of promotion. So, while 15% doesn’t seem like much, it’s actually not bad for Charles Tyrwhitt (shirts aside of course). Anybody got a big fancy wedding coming up this spring? That slim fit, Super 120s wool shawl collar tux in Midnight Blue could be a real winner. Code expires 3/30.
#2. Rue La La: Brooks Brothers Event
- Full Canvas BrooksCool Regent Fit Suit in Grey or Navy (at top of post) – $429.99 ($698)
- Regent Fit Button Down Non-Iron Shirt in Dark Blue Stripe – $49.99 ($92)
- Regent Fit Button Down Non-Iron Shirt in Light Blue Solid – $49.99 ($92)
- Regent Fit Button Down Non-Iron Shirt in Light Blue Stripe – $49.99 ($92)
- Milano Fit Wool Sportcoat – $199.99 ($349.50)
- Regent Fit Button Down Gingham Sportshirt – $34.99 ($59.50)
- Regent Slim Fit Polo Shirt in Grey or Navy Rugby Stripe – $69.99 ($118)
As the flash-sale thing has withered and all but died, somehow Rue La La has continued to provide solid service and great brands at eye catching discounts. How? I dunno. But, they’re one of the better flash sale sites still doing work out there. It certainly appears that those suits are from the BrooksCool line, and if you look closely at the lining of the jacket? They appear to have a “full canvas” tag on ’em (which is not unusual for the BrooksCool line).
#3. Suitsupply: New Warm Weather Arrivals
- 100% Linen Havana Fit Half-lined in Navy – $399
- Wool/Silk/Linen Havana Fit Unlined – $499
- 100% Wool Havana Fit half-lined in Blue – $399
- Linen Waistcoat – $139
- Vitale Barberis Wool-Blend Field Jacket – $499
So it’s not a sale, since it’s Suitsupply and they only open the outlet a couple times a year, but with the warm weather a comin’ fast, now’s not a bad time to take a look at the newest stuff that just dropped. No pre-sale here people. It’s in stock and ready to go. Suitsupply knows what they’re doing. Their spring/summer jackets are made from airy fabrics, and the lining and structure is minimal. Plus, everything ships and returns for free.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- J. Crew: Extra 40% off sale items w/ NEWCLOTHES
- J. Crew Factory: Extra 40% off clearance w/ CLEANUP
- Brooks Brothers: They’re still running that $100 off $300, and $200 off $500 code w/ BCSP17. That code doesn’t expires until 4/2.
- GAP: Their 40% off everything + free shipping no min. code FFSALE expires today.
- DSW: They’re doing a buy 2 pairs of shoes get 20% off deal.
- Gustin: They’re offering a 20% discount on some in-stock stuff as part of their “spring cleaning” sale.
- Massdrop: Along with the Allen Edmonds chukka boot opportunity, they just dropped a Deep Blue 1000m Automatic watch (tis a beast) for $199.