Monday Sales Tripod – Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds Flash Sale, Gap INC goes 40% off, & more

Pretty good prices on these things too. So what’s the difference between this flash sale and ordering through the shoe bank? It’s easier this time. No calling. Just clicking. There’s still a $10 restocking fee for any returned factory 2nds, but outbound shipping is free. Remember, these are Factory 2nds, so, expect some minor cosmetic blemishes. It’s a bit of a gamble, but boy the prices sure are right. Color, size, and width selection varies depending on the model you’re after, but at a glance it seems like they’re pretty well stocked for now.

Remember, you can knock an extra 10% off your BR purchase if you’re a cardmember with the code BRCARD. Also, this time around you can knock an extra 10% off your GAP purchase (no card needed) with the code BONUS. I know. Lots of moving parts here. BR Picks are out, and sadly their Traveler denim, Traveler pants, and Rapid Movement are labeled as such this time around. As are leather accessories at GAP. Old Navy is excluding the “Everyday Steals, Hot Deals, Today Only Deals” trio. But still, plenty to pick from.

Looks like this deal is all but exclusion free? Even the Red Wing collaboration is getting the cut? Look, Timex watches are almost always cheaper through 3rd party sellers (say, Amazon). But for the new releases and limited edition/super desirable models? This is almost certainly your best bet to grab one at a discount.

