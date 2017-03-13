Monday Sales Tripod – $50 Suede Shoes, Wool/Linen Summer Suits, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. Expect these with zero regularity.

What sets these things apart from other, cheap pairs of shoes? The designs. Slim toe boxes are modern without being elf-like. And as always, cheap suede is almost always a better bet than cheap leather. Summer wedding/party season is coming up quick, so, maybe now’s the time to pick up and break in a new pair of inexpensive bucks? Head here for the review of those longwings.

Revisiting because it appears that there have been a few new additions to their site since last week’s handful, and, it’s a good enough sale that it necessitates a deeper dive. Usually steering clear from BR fully lined summer suits is a good idea, since the advantages of lightweight and breathable fabrics (like a wool linen blend) gets shot to bits by the use of an all poly lining. But it looks like maybe, just maybe, there’s a partial cotton or wool cotton lining to that heritage number? Not sure. Meanwhile, for the bigger fellas out there, BR added some standard fit sportcoats to their site over the weekend. Much more accommodating to thicker shoulders and arms than their slim fit.

As good as it gets for Old Navy. No exclusions, and the free shipping at $25 is an extra nice bonus. Those Flex Max Jeans are the Old Navy version of BR’s traveler denim, only with a bit more of a fade to the front. And it looks like they’re applying the same approximate cotton to stretch ratio in some new chinos too? Interesting. It’s the “Flex Max” distinction that you’ll want to look for if you’re pro oodles amount of stretch.

Channeling a bit of our “Dappered Space” series here. 30% is about the deepest cut you’ll see for a Cost Plus promotion. There are a few exclusions like food & beverages, but otherwise most items are fair game. That floor lamp is a good choice if you’ve got a small space to furnish, since it combines a table and lamp. (Note that the shade is not included, so you can choose one you like.) The rug is reversible, thus giving more decorative options. And ’tis the season for outdoor entertainment. That natural wood cooler takes it up a notch from the brightly colored Coleman option most of us have. Code FRIENDS ends today, 3/12.

That’s as good as it’s gonna get for a decent navy wool suit. YES it’s fused, but that’s to be expected at this price and quality point. Note that it’s just the navy option that’s at the sub $200 price. Usually this goes for around $300. $250-$270ish if you’re lucky. Pants are available in either slim or classic fit. Big thanks to Rodger S. for the tip!

UPDATE : And just like that? Gilt City launched a 35% off voucher for J. Crew Factory. That’ll drop the above navy wool worsted suit to around $130. Which is unheard of. Thanks to reader Logan and the rest of you guys for the heads up!!

UPDATE II: Wait, looks like suiting is excluded? It might have been working at some point, but, reports are in that it’s not working anymore. Ah well, $199 for a Worsted Thompson in Navy is still a very, very nice deal.

Also worth a mention on a Monday