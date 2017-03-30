Billy Reid Friends and Family, Unconstructed Blazers, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Can’t lie. We’re in an odd time for retail on the calendar. And Billy Reid, a producer of high quality, heritage goods, offering 25% off seems nice. Because it is. But for those of us on a budget? That stuff still is high in terms of price. And their spring line seems a little… “sandy” compared to previous years? Who knows. 25% off is still a good discount for Billy Reid. But remember, the discount only comes off regular priced items.

That’s a new one for J. Crew, no? The gift card thing? In comparison to 25% or 30% off select regular priced item sales… it’s not that great. ($25 is just 20% of $125, and you can’t use the g.c. on the purchase you’re making to get it.) But… to stack that on top of some already on sale items? Or some stuff that never, ever gets included in codes? Or at least won’t be up for a code seemingly anytime soon? (Like the unconstructed sportcoats.) That’s not too terrible. Also, it appears that you get a $25 gift card for every $125 you spend, not just a flat $25 card once you hit $125. So, big purchases = more cards.

That levitating light. Goodness. Not cheap, but… THE DAMN THING LEVITATES. Think warm, rosey metals like copper are having a bit of a moment now?

A true clearance and then some. This seems to be the very, very ends of their clearance stock at this time, so, size selection is super scattered. Also, J.C.F. cashmere? Who knew and who knows. Seems like that cashmere crew is one of the few items that’s not final sale though?

Overstock.com Mega Home Sale (The Dappered Space picks)

Some things are getting big discounts, some not so much (see the Corvus Madonna Chair). The wine bar shown above is marked down by 15%. Not huge, but not a bad discount either. If you have some extra wall space to fill, and could use a little extra storage, it fills that need. And Peter Brady’s bringing it once again with a clean and contemporary outdoor chat set. There’s definitely some good deals to be found if you’re willing to sift through all the product.

A warning… there’s now only like, 52,000 iterations of the popular UNIQLO oxford cloth button down. They did “Americanize” the fit over the last year or so, which peeved off the real slim and trim crowd. So know that going in. Read the reviews to get an idea as to what might fit like what.

Also worth a mention: